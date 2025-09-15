Prime Minister Zhelyazkov: Over 20% of Teachers in Bulgaria Are Under the Age of 35, Increasing Number of Young People Are Choosing This Profession

Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov opened the new school year at the 83rd Primary School “Elin Pelin” in the Pancharevo district.

Rosen Zhelyazkov, Prime Minister.

“On this day, there is no one who does not remember the excitement of crossing the school threshold for the first time, and who does not cherish the memory of that very first day in first grade. School is a temple of knowledge, and it is the responsibility of the state to care for it, as the most important social service for society. But there must also be teachers. They are the ones who impart wisdom and virtues to our children, so they may grow into worthy Bulgarians.

Over 20% of our teachers are under the age of 35, which is a testament to the fact that more and more young people are choosing the teaching profession. Great efforts are being made to ensure that no child is left outside the education system—more than 75,000 have been brought back to school.

What matters most is that children are taught values, morality, and the importance of sports. Best of luck to all!”