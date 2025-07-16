БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
Progress on "Danube Bridge" Repairs near Ruse: 240 Metres of New Reinforced Concrete Panels Installed

Next week, the collector system will be dismantled and reinforcement works will be carried out, the Road Infrastructure Agency adds.

Over the past week, new reinforced concrete road panels have been installed along a 240-metre section of the 320-metre stretch of the "Danube Bridge" at Ruse, which is currently closed for repairs. Panels have also been made for an additional 80-metre span in the direction of Bulgaria, bringing the total number of panels since the start of the major repair to 601, the Road Infrastructure Agency announced on July 16

Reinforcement and bolt dowel installation are ongoing in the area. Protective coating is being applied to the underside of the newly installed road panels, and the bridge’s drainage systems are also being repaired.

In the coming week, work will begin on dismantling the collector system. Tasks will also include reinforcement works, installation of bolt dowels and reinforced concrete panels, and preparation of compromised surfaces for shotcrete application. The replacement of the anti-corrosion coating on the steel structure will continue, along with the installation of bridge drainage components and cornice panels.

Construction activities are carried out daily during daylight hours. The works are organised in such a way as to allow alternating two-way traffic through the lane not currently under repair.

Photos by Road Infrastructure Agency

The Road Infrastructure Agency appeals to drivers to observe vehicle compliance parametres and adhere to the speed limit of 20 km/h. Oversized vehicles may cause damage to the already repaired sections, potentially resulting in additional and unplanned repair work.

