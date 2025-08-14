Six EU Countries Help Bulgaria in Combatting Forest Fires

Six EU countries are assisting Bulgaria in combating the forest fires – the Czech Republic, Slovakia, France, Hungary, Romania, and Sweden, the European Commission in Brussels reported. Over the past week, in addition to Bulgaria, Greece, Spain, Montenegro, and Albania activated the EU Civil Protection Mechanism to request support in dealing with forest fires, many of which are occurring simultaneously across Europe.

Yesterday, August 13, Spain activated the EU Civil Protection Mechanism for the first time to address forest fires. The European Commission mobilised two rescEU aircraft, based in France, which are expected to be deployed today.

Greece activated the Mechanism on 12 August. In response, two Swedish rescEU helicopters, currently in Bulgaria, are expected to be deployed. Pre-deployed firefighters from the Czech Republic, Moldova, and Romania have also participated in the firefighting efforts.

In Albania, the European Commission has mobilised rescEU aerial assets from Croatia, Bulgaria, Italy, the Czech Republic, and Slovakia.