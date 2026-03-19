“Progressive Bulgaria” Priorities: Rumen Radev Unveils Measures to Accelerate Development of the Country

With a pledge to dismantle the oligarchic model, deliver robust economic growth, appoint a new legitimate Prosecutor General, reform the Prosecutor's Office and bring transparency to media ownership, Rumen Radev set out the priorities of the “Progressive Bulgaria” coalition.

The “Progressive Bulgaria” coalition has pledged to sever the links between oligarchy, corruption, political power, and diverted financial flows, signalling its intention to play an active role in government.

Rumen Radev of “Progressive Bulgaria”: “Without dismantling the oligarchic model that has taken hold in Bulgaria, any governing arrangements and their economic and social policies will once again fall captive to oligarchic interests and be doomed to fail. Secondly, without a strong economy, no sector can develop — that is clear.”

The leader of “Progressive Bulgaria” also called for an effective Prosecutor's Office and a legitimate Prosecutor General as a prerequisite for prosperity.

Rumen Radev added: “It is therefore critically important to have an effective, operational and independent Prosecutor's Office. Our foremost task is to work towards securing a two-thirds majority in the next Parliament, to enable replacements in the Supreme Judicial Council and to have new, legitimate Prosecutor General elected.”

Artificial intelligence tools will be deployed to combat corruption in public procurement.

Ivan Vassilev, “Progressive Bulgaria”, said:

"SIGMA AI will ensure that all public procurement procedures undergo preliminary review using artificial intelligence, enabling the identification and removal of potential issues. SIGMA AI will not only detect problems in procurement but also scrutinise all other public spending by institutions, helping to minimise opportunities for corruption and the misuse of public resources."

Rumen Radev also responded to questions about the large number of athletes included on the party’s candidate lists:

"What moral strength and dedication to the name and cause of Bulgaria one must have to reach their level of success. I am glad we have worthy people in our ranks."

photos by Dessislava Kulelieva, BNT

The coalition also pledged strict financial oversight of public funds, including audits and asset confiscations.

Rumen Radev called for media independence and transparent funding of public media.

The formation has promised economic growth, higher incomes, quality education, and quality of hospital care.