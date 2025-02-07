НОВИНИ
У нас
По света
Още
Здраве
Образование
След новините
Твоята новина
bntnews lang bg-flag BG

Prosecutor's Office Indicted MP Lena Borislavova

Лена Бориславова
Снимка: BTA
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
17:44, 07.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

The Prosecutor's Office has officially pressed charges against Lena Borislavova for a document-related offense, according to a statement from the Sofia District Prosecutor's Office on February 7.

Lena Borisлавova was held criminally responsible for an offense under Article 316, in conjunction with Article 309, paragraph 1, and Article 26, paragraph 1 of the Criminal Code. The offense concerns the period from May 13, 2021, to May 14, 2021, in Sofia, where, under the conditions of a continued crime with two actions, Lena Borislavova knowingly used false private documents, which were made to appear as if the signatures on the documents were placed by members of an association, when in fact they were not.

The pre-trial proceedings have been presented to Lena Borisлавova, and the case is set to be reported to the supervising prosecutor.

Prosecutor's Office asks Prosecutor General to request lifting the immunity of MP Lena Borislavova of 'We Continue the Change'

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!
Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram
Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube
Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok
Намерете ни в Google News

Свали приложението BNТ News
google play badge
Свали приложението BNТ News
app store badge

More from EN

Bulgaria Will Have Two More Air Ambulance Helicopters by the End of March, Deputy PM Said
Bulgaria Will Have Two More Air Ambulance Helicopters by the End of March, Deputy PM Said
18:48, 07.02.2025
Чете се за: 02:05 мин.
 Researchers from the Sorbonne will Study Crafts at Bulgaria's 'Etar' Ethnographic Open-Air Museum
Researchers from the Sorbonne will Study Crafts at Bulgaria's 'Etar' Ethnographic Open-Air Museum
18:10, 07.02.2025
Чете се за: 03:02 мин.
 Sofia Mayoral Election Case Returns for New Consideration by Lower Instance Court
Sofia Mayoral Election Case Returns for New Consideration by Lower Instance Court
17:07, 07.02.2025
Чете се за: 04:15 мин.
 Social Policy Minister Borislav Gutsanov: Vapes should be banned in Bulgaria
Social Policy Minister Borislav Gutsanov: Vapes should be banned in Bulgaria
16:23, 07.02.2025
Чете се за: 02:37 мин.
 Lorry traffic restrictions through "Topli dol" and "Praveshki Khanove" tunnels on Hemus Motorway at weekends
Lorry traffic restrictions through "Topli dol" and "Praveshki Khanove" tunnels on Hemus Motorway at weekends
15:56, 07.02.2025
Чете се за: 02:15 мин.
 Three Bulgarians Arrested for Involvement in an International Criminal Group for Production of Synthetic Drugs
Three Bulgarians Arrested for Involvement in an International Criminal Group for Production of Synthetic Drugs
15:18, 07.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
 A tenth of the mentally ill are high-risk, said Prof. Petar Marinov
A tenth of the mentally ill are high-risk, said Prof. Petar Marinov
13:41, 07.02.2025
Чете се за: 02:40 мин.
 Cybercrime Directorate Warns of Phishing Campaign Purporting to Be from Law Firms
Cybercrime Directorate Warns of Phishing Campaign Purporting to Be from Law Firms
12:58, 07.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:10 мин.
 Psychiatric Care in the Country is Underfunded, Health Minister Said and Promised More Money for This Area
Psychiatric Care in the Country is Underfunded, Health Minister Said and Promised More Money for This Area
12:49, 07.02.2025
Чете се за: 04:12 мин.
 No to the Euro: The "Father of the Currency Board" Will Participate in a Forum of "Vazrazhdane"
No to the Euro: The "Father of the Currency Board" Will Participate in a Forum of "Vazrazhdane"
12:38, 07.02.2025
Чете се за: 00:52 мин.
 Dangerous vapes - 50 BGN was the cost of the device that killed the boy from Pleven
Dangerous vapes - 50 BGN was the cost of the device that killed the boy from Pleven
20:48, 06.02.2025
Чете се за: 07:12 мин.
 Hostages in a trolley bus in Sofia? Driver wouldn't let two passengers off, kept driving
Hostages in a trolley bus in Sofia? Driver wouldn't let two passengers off, kept driving
19:56, 06.02.2025
Чете се за: 04:20 мин.
More from: Bulgaria
Bulgaria Will Have Two More Air Ambulance Helicopters by the End of March, Deputy PM Said
Bulgaria Will Have Two More Air Ambulance Helicopters by the End of March, Deputy PM Said
Researchers from the Sorbonne will Study Crafts at Bulgaria's 'Etar' Ethnographic Open-Air Museum
Researchers from the Sorbonne will Study Crafts at Bulgaria's 'Etar' Ethnographic Open-Air Museum
Sofia Mayoral Election Case Returns for New Consideration by Lower Instance Court
Sofia Mayoral Election Case Returns for New Consideration by Lower Instance Court
Lorry traffic restrictions through "Topli dol" and "Praveshki Khanove" tunnels on Hemus Motorway at weekends
Lorry traffic restrictions through "Topli dol" and "Praveshki Khanove" tunnels on Hemus Motorway at weekends
Three Bulgarians Arrested for Involvement in an International Criminal Group for Production of Synthetic Drugs
Three Bulgarians Arrested for Involvement in an International Criminal Group for Production of Synthetic Drugs
Cybercrime Directorate Warns of Phishing Campaign Purporting to Be from Law Firms
Cybercrime Directorate Warns of Phishing Campaign Purporting to Be from Law Firms
Топ 24
Най-четени
Заложници в тролей в София? Пред БНТ говори едно от пострадалите момичета
Заложници в тролей в София? Пред БНТ говори едно от пострадалите...
Руски шпионски кораб се запали край бреговете на Сирия
Руски шпионски кораб се запали край бреговете на Сирия
Разширението на метрото в София - нови участъци, интермодални възли и буферни паркинги за столичани
Разширението на метрото в София - нови участъци, интермодални възли...
Леглото и луксозната стая не лекуват, трябва персонал, заяви д-р Цветеслава Гълъбова
Леглото и луксозната стая не лекуват, трябва персонал, заяви д-р...
Главен комисар Мирослав Рашков разпореди засилен контрол на пътя
Главен комисар Мирослав Рашков разпореди засилен контрол на пътя
Извънредно положение на Санторини: Преживяхме един ужас
Извънредно положение на Санторини: Преживяхме един ужас
Отпада "контактната бележка", вижте още какви промени се въвеждат за детските градини
Отпада "контактната бележка", вижте още какви промени се...
Пределна надценка на храните до 10% - старата нова идея отново е на масата
Пределна надценка на храните до 10% - старата нова идея отново е на...
Заповедите на Тръмп: Санкционира Международния наказателен съд
Заповедите на Тръмп: Санкционира Международния наказателен съд
Управляващи и опозиция се обединиха за забраната на вейповете
Управляващи и опозиция се обединиха за забраната на вейповете
До края на март България ще има още два медицински хеликоптера, съобщи вицепремиерът Гроздан Караджов
До края на март България ще има още два медицински хеликоптера, съобщи вицепремиерът Гроздан Караджов