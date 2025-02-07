Prosecutor's Office Indicted MP Lena Borislavova

The Prosecutor's Office has officially pressed charges against Lena Borislavova for a document-related offense, according to a statement from the Sofia District Prosecutor's Office on February 7.

Lena Borisлавova was held criminally responsible for an offense under Article 316, in conjunction with Article 309, paragraph 1, and Article 26, paragraph 1 of the Criminal Code. The offense concerns the period from May 13, 2021, to May 14, 2021, in Sofia, where, under the conditions of a continued crime with two actions, Lena Borislavova knowingly used false private documents, which were made to appear as if the signatures on the documents were placed by members of an association, when in fact they were not.

The pre-trial proceedings have been presented to Lena Borisлавova, and the case is set to be reported to the supervising prosecutor.

Prosecutor's Office asks Prosecutor General to request lifting the immunity of MP Lena Borislavova of 'We Continue the Change'

