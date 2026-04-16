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ИЗВЕСТИЯ

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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Prosecutor's Office Responds after Caretaker Prime Minister’s Criticism over Action against Vote-Buying

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Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
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ръководствата мвр данс прокуратурата създадоха национално междуведомствено звено връзка изборите

Following criticism from the caretaker Prime Minister regarding the work of the Prosecutor's Office in relation to state action against vote-buying, the Public Prosecutor’s Office on April 16 issued a statement.

In it, prosecutors say they support the efforts of the Ministry of Interior and other authorities to counter electoral crimes. They explain that when sufficient evidence is gathered, they proceed with bringing perpetrators to criminal accountability, with the assessment resting entirely with the supervising prosecutors.

A summerised information about violations and offences will be provided by the National Inter-Institutional Unit early next weekafter the elections are over.

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