БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
9
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
След ССУ: Предлагат минимална работна заплата от 620 евро...
Чете се за: 02:17 мин.
Срещата между Доналд Тръмп и Си Дзинпин: Какво си казаха...
Чете се за: 03:30 мин.
Над 50% от българите вярват в магии и свръхестествени сили
Чете се за: 02:55 мин.
Задържаха петима нови заподозрени за обира на Лувъра в Париж
Чете се за: 00:45 мин.
Напусна ни Иван Тенев
Чете се за: 00:40 мин.
"Лукойл" е получила предложение за изкупуване...
Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
Тръмп нареди на Пентагона: Незабавен старт на тестове с...
Чете се за: 07:45 мин.
"20 години чакахме този момент": Големият...
Чете се за: 02:15 мин.
Трети заподозрян е задържан за обира на Лувъра в Париж
Чете се за: 00:30 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Protest in Sofia’s Lyulin District over Rubbish Crisis

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 03:30 мин.
EN
Запази

According to the Sofia Municipality, the situation is normalising, but the protest has political undertones

криза с боклука София
Снимка: Dessislava Kulelieva, BNT

A protest took place in the 'Lyulin' residential district of Sofia on October 30 over the ongoing rubbish-collection crisis. Residents are demanding the reinstatement of regular rubbish removal. The Sofia Municipality stated that the situation is being normalised and suggested that the protest has a political undertone.

Two demonstrations were held at the same time in Lyulin in response to the rubbish collection crisis.

Photos by Dessislava Kulelieva, BNT

Todorina: “We are literally buried in rubbish, all the bins are overflowing, there’s no space, not only in the bins but around them too, and the children have to breathe in all this filth.”

One group called for the resignation of the district mayor of Lyulin, while others distanced themselves from such demands and instead called for the waste-collection service to return to normal.

Ivan: “We’re here because of the rubbish.”

Nadezhda Doycheva: “As far as I can see, they want the mayor of Lyulin to resign. We don’t want the resignation of any mayor right now. We just want the normal situation we had 35 days ago.”

The Sofia Municipality commented that waste collection is returning to normal and the city will not fall into a rubbish-management crisis.

Sofia Districts ‘Izgrev’, ‘Slatina’ and ‘Poduyane’ Left Without Rubbish Collection Contractor

The Sofia Municipality said that the situation with garbage is normalizing and Sofia will not fall into a waste crisis.

Nadezhda Bobcheva, Deputy Mayor of Sofia: “We are aware of today's protest. It is one of 13 public events approved by the Sofia Municipality for today. From what I understand, it concerns the lack of waste collection in the Lyulin district. I can categorically state that this is not the case, as the situation has already significantly improved. There are no areas left unserviced in the past two days. Some of the organisers have known political links to parties represented in the Sofia Municipal Council.”

The municipality added that it is also considering the option for some of the areas with expiring rubbish collection contracts to select new companies through direct contracting.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Напусна ни Иван Тенев
1
Напусна ни Иван Тенев
Змия беглец отиде на "гости" на съсед в столичния квартал "Враждебна"
2
Змия беглец отиде на "гости" на съсед в столичния квартал...
"Лукойл" е получила предложение за изкупуване на международните ѝ активи
3
"Лукойл" е получила предложение за изкупуване на...
566 деца ще участват в 27-ото издание на най-старото състезание по плуване у нас "Замората"
4
566 деца ще участват в 27-ото издание на най-старото състезание по...
Обвинения за купен вот в Пазарджик: Пеевски показа снимки на Рашков от деня на вота
5
Обвинения за купен вот в Пазарджик: Пеевски показа снимки на Рашков...
"20 години чакахме този момент": Големият египетски музей отваря врати
6
"20 години чакахме този момент": Големият египетски музей...

Най-четени

Катастрофа между лек автомобил и полицейска кола блокира движението на Подбалканския път
1
Катастрофа между лек автомобил и полицейска кола блокира движението...
Родителите сами търсят начин как да научат децата си да се защитават, ако станат обект на агресия
2
Родителите сами търсят начин как да научат децата си да се...
Станимир Хасърджиев и още трима обвинени в престъпление - принуда, оръжие, плен и дрога
3
Станимир Хасърджиев и още трима обвинени в престъпление - принуда,...
Кметът на Елин Пелин за забраната за празнуване на Хелоуин: Нашата цел е да стимулираме българското
4
Кметът на Елин Пелин за забраната за празнуване на Хелоуин: Нашата...
"Обирът на века": Как можеш да влезеш в най-големия музей в света без билет, но с ъглошлайф
5
"Обирът на века": Как можеш да влезеш в най-големия музей...
Напусна ни Иван Тенев
6
Напусна ни Иван Тенев

More from: Bulgaria

President Radev Attends Opening of EnduroSat’s New Space Centre
President Radev Attends Opening of EnduroSat’s New Space Centre
Revolution in Nuclear Energy Production: Bulgaria Achieves Global Breakthrough in Science Revolution in Nuclear Energy Production: Bulgaria Achieves Global Breakthrough in Science
Чете се за: 04:25 мин.
European Commissioner Ekaterina Zaharieva on Bulgaria's Upcoming Entry in the Eurozone: The Process Is Moving According to Plan European Commissioner Ekaterina Zaharieva on Bulgaria's Upcoming Entry in the Eurozone: The Process Is Moving According to Plan
Чете се за: 02:05 мин.
Polls: Over 50% of Bulgarians Believe in Magic and Supernatural Powers Polls: Over 50% of Bulgarians Believe in Magic and Supernatural Powers
Чете се за: 03:15 мин.
Bulgarian Agriculture Ministry Decides to Not Vaccinate Sheep and Goats against Pox Bulgarian Agriculture Ministry Decides to Not Vaccinate Sheep and Goats against Pox
Чете се за: 03:32 мин.
A Man Fell from Tsarevets Fortress, He Was Taken to Hospital A Man Fell from Tsarevets Fortress, He Was Taken to Hospital
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.

Водещи новини

Какви са параметрите на Бюджет 2026 и какво ни очаква?
Какви са параметрите на Бюджет 2026 и какво ни очаква?
Чете се за: 06:17 мин.
У нас
"Лукойл" продава чуждестранните си активи на "Гънвор", рафинерията в Бургас е част от офертата за сделката "Лукойл" продава чуждестранните си активи на "Гънвор", рафинерията в Бургас е част от офертата за сделката
Чете се за: 02:37 мин.
Икономика
Близки на убитото в мол момче протестираха в София Близки на убитото в мол момче протестираха в София
Чете се за: 01:47 мин.
У нас
Факелно шествие за Деня на будителите в "Люлин" Факелно шествие за Деня на будителите в "Люлин"
Чете се за: 01:35 мин.
У нас
В памет на Иван Тенев: БНТ 1 ще излъчи "Вечният бохем"
Чете се за: 00:27 мин.
У нас
Край на търговската война между САЩ и Китай
Чете се за: 04:42 мин.
По света
Революция в производството на ядрена енергия: България със световен...
Чете се за: 03:52 мин.
У нас
Много слънчеви часове в близките дни
Чете се за: 02:37 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ