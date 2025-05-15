БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт протест
bnt protest

Public Service Media in Bulgaria Protest (PHOTOS)

протест обществените медии снимки

Employees from the three national public service media—BNT (Bulgarian National Television), BNR (Bulgarian National Radio), and BTA (Bulgarian News Agency)— on May 15 staged a protest demanding fair remuneration.

The trade unions CITUB and "Podkrepa" are calling for a minimum 15% salary increase for staff at all three institutions. To meet these demands, an additional BGN 14 million is required from the state budget—BGN 6 million for BNT, BGN 5 million for BNR, and BGN 3 million for BTA.

A formal letter has also been sent to the Minister of Finance, requesting an urgent meeting to discuss possible solutions and secure the necessary funding.

Photos by Dessislava Kulelieva, BNT

