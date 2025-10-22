Regional Health Inspectorate: Water in Veliko Tarnovo is Not Dangerous to Health, Despite Being Murky

The water in the old capital Veliko Tarnovo (Northern Bulgaria) and the seven surrounding municipalities supplied by the Yovkovtsi reservoir is expected to clear within days, following more than ten days of brown and yellow water running from taps. This was confirmed today by the regional governor, as well as the management of the local Water Supply and Sewerage Company and the Regional Health Inspectorate.

Is the Murky Drinking Water in Veliko Tarnovo a Health Risk?

The Regional Health Inspectorate stated that it continues to carry out daily monitoring of water quality. According to current data, the water is not dangerous to human health, although its appearance remains unacceptable.

The murky water has also increased public tension in the region. A protest is planned in Veliko Tarnovo on Sunday. Meanwhile, city councillors announced that they will report the matter to the prosecutor’s office over allegations of extortion, as residents have been forced for nearly half a month to stock up on bottled water while still paying BGN 5 per cubic metre for tap water.

The director of Water Supply and Sewerage Company 'Yovkovtsi' stated that consumers cannot be compensated for the inconvenience. Additional investments are currently being made to improve water quality.