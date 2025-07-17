БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
Researchers at Varna Medical University Develop New Biomarkers for Cardiovascular and Oncological Diseases

Чете се за: 03:02 мин.
Scientists at the Medical University of Varna (Northeastern Bulgaria on the Black Sea Coast) are developing new biomarkers in the fields of cardiovascular and oncological diseases. These innovations aim to improve diagnostics, provide more accurate prognoses, and guide physicians toward the most effective treatment strategies. The research is part of a project funded by the European Union.

The initiative began six years ago, when a research group of young scientists was formed at the Medical University of Varna. Their initial focus was on studying bone marrow stem cells and neural system cells.

Prof. Dr. Anton Tonchev, Director of the Research Institute at MU–Varna, explains: “We already have some early results, including findings that reveal new mechanisms of how neural stem cells divide. We’re exploring ways to expand these cells for use in regenerative medicine.”

The team is led by Dr. Manlio Vinciguerra, a researcher from the European Research Area. Over time, the group's research has expanded beyond stem cell biology and regenerative medicine to include oncology and cardiology.

Dr. Manlio Vinciguerra, Head of Translational Stem Cell Biology at MU–Varna: “We are working on developing minimally invasive tests with prognostic value for cardiovascular diseases—particularly heart failure. These tests are expected to enter clinical practice soon. At the same time, we’re developing compact and affordable equipment that can be used in standard laboratories, allowing for the routine use of these biomarkers. They will also benefit patients with hematologic cancers, as well as lung, colorectal, and breast cancers.”

As part of the project, a high-tech laboratory has been established at the Medical University, equipped for molecular analysis, stem cell selection, and cultivation. The researchers also have access to 3D printers, which will support not only the current project but also other scientific initiatives.

