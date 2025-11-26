Residents Protest Over Planned Expansion of Paid Parking Zones

A protest was held outside the District Governor’s office on November 26 by residents of neighbourhoods that will fall within the expanded paid parking zones next year.

Protesters once again called on the Dostrict Governor to return for reconsideration the decision to change parking fees in the blue and green zones, as well as the planned expansion of their scope, to the Sofia Municipal Council.

They insist that new parking spaces be built and infrastructure improved before any reforms are introduced.