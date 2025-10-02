Restored Second Statue from Heraclea Sintica to Be Officially Unveiled

The restored second statue from the ancient city of Heraclea Sintica will be officially unveiled in Petrich, Eng. Katya Stoyanova, Director of the History Museum in Petrich said on October 2.

The Second Statue Discovered at Heraclea Sintica Has Now Been Restored

The event will take place on Friday, 3 October, at 18:00 at the History Museum – Petrich, and will include a public lecture by Professor Lyudmil Vagalinski, followed by a discussion session. The meeting will also feature the Director of the National Archaeological Institute with Museum at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences, Assoc. Prof. Hristo Popov, restorer Dr. Reneta Karamanova-Zlatkova, and art historian Dr. Arina Korzun.

The presentation of the sculpture will focus on the work of the research team. Analyses conducted will be shared, with emphasis on the restoration process, which is unique and highly specialised. “It is rare to restore something that was already restored in antiquity,” added Eng. Stoyanova.

Professor Lyudmil Vagalinski, head of the excavations at the ancient city of Heraclea Sintica, explained that the second sculpture will be erected and mounted in Petrich, allowing local residents to view it after restoration. “This is an important moment. The two statues will be placed side by side, as we found them last year, lying next to each other. They have been cleaned, conserved, and reinforced, and the second statue has also been restored. The head has been returned to its original position,” the professor explained.

Photos by Dessislava Kulelieva, BNT, archive

He added that restorers from the National Archaeological Institute with Museum at BAS made significant efforts in cleaning and restoring the sculptures. Prof. Vagalinski recalled that the first statue was cleaned on-site at the Historical Museum in Petrich by Dr. Kitan Kitanov. The second, discovered during the excavations at the ancient city, was erected, reinforced, restored, cleaned, and conserved by Dr. Reneta Karamanova.