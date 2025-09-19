Right-Wing Opposition in Bulgaria Opens Talks on Putting Forward a Joint Candidate for the Country’s Next Presidential Election

Democrats for Strong Bulgaria (DSB) officially proposes negotiations for a joint presidential candidate of the right-wing opposition

The leader of DSB, Atanas Atanasov, on September 19,announced in Varna that the invitation is addressed to coalition partners Yes, Bulgaria and We Continue the Change, as well as to the Forum for Democratic Action.

The proposal is for a joint national forum to be convened, involving prominent public figures, extra-parliamentary parties, and independent civil organisations that share the political will to unite around a common presidential candidate.

The plan is for this to be achieved through a strategic agreement between the three parties and the Forum for Democratic Action, which will also establish an institutional framework – working bodies, functions, and a balance in representation. According to Atanasov, the forum should be convened before the end of this year.

“Since the next regular elections in the country are the presidential elections, we believe we are the first to launch such a campaign, and it is important to genuinely expand the reach of the democratic community. In the complex geopolitical situation in which the world, Europe, and Bulgaria now find themselves, it is of utmost importance that we make every effort to ensure that the person who becomes president of the state – and, crucially, commander-in-chief of the Bulgarian army – is a committed democrat and Euro-Atlanticist,” Atanasov stated.

During the programme Panorama, the co-chair of Yes, Bulgaria, Ivaylo Mirchev, also emphasised that they are working in full agreement.