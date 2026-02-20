Road Agency Issues Code Yellow Weather Alert for Snowfall in 13 Districts in Bulgaria – Drivers Urged to Travel Prepared

Tomorrow, Feruarry 21, a yellow weather warning for snowfall has been issued for 13 regions in central and eastern Bulgaria, as well as the Rhodope Mountains. Drivers are advised to set out with vehicles equipped for winter conditions, the Road Infrastructure Agency warned. The agency added that blizzards, snowdrifts, and snow accumulation are expected.

Regional road authorities are monitoring forecasts and are ready to take necessary action to treat the roads. Priority will be given to motorways, the busiest routes on the first- and second-class road network, and mountain passes connecting northern and southern Bulgaria. Sections may be temporarily closed if conditions require road treatment. In areas affected by strong winds, snowdrifts, or low visibility, traffic may be limited until conditions improve and roads are cleared.

Drivers are urged to travel with extra caution, maintain safe distances, avoid sudden manoeuvres, and not overtake snow-clearing vehicles. Vehicles not prepared for winter conditions can obstruct traffic and hinder the work of snow removal teams.