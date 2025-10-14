Road between Simitli and Bansko Closed Following a Crash

A crash between a minibus and a car closed the main road between Simitli and Bansko in both directions on October 14. Traffic through the Predela Pass was also shut down in both directions.

The road has since been reopened and traffic has returned to normal.

The accident occurred at around 12:00 p.m. According to initial reports, the woman travelling in the car was injured.

Traffic police and Regional Road Administration officers managed traffic while the vehicles were being removed from the scene.





