Road Maintenance Company Working Intensively to Complete Motorway Repairs Ahead of Schedule

The road maintenance company is working actively on motorway repairs across the country, aiming to finish all works ahead of schedule by the end of the month, announced Eng. Miroslav Tsenov, Director of the Situation Centre and Traffic Management Directorate at the Road Infrastructure Agency (RIA), during a media briefing on October 17.

Tsenov appealed to motorists to exercise caution on the roads.

To ease traffic congestion, specific traffic management measures have been introduced for vehicles leaving Sofia today.

“On the Hemus Motorway (A2), between 4:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m., vehicles travelling from Varna towards Sofia will be diverted through the ‘Yana’ junction—via Gorna and Dolna Banya,” explained Aleksandar Penkov, Head of the Situation Centre Department at RIA. “On the Trakia Motorway (A1), from 3:00 p.m. heavy goods vehicles will be restricted, and from 2:00 p.m. there will be two outbound lanes from Sofia and one inbound lane,” he added.

Repair works are also underway in the Pazardzhik, Sliven, and Stara Zagora regions. Near Stara Zagora, the motorway junction from Sofia towards Burgas is closed, and drivers are advised to exit at Chirpan to reach Stara Zagora.