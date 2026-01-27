БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
Rumen Radev: Bulgaria Aims to Play an Active Role in Developing Digital Connectivity

President Radev (2017–2026) Hold a Meeting with Companies on Black Sea Submarine Cable Project

румен радев българия амбицията участва активно развитието дигиталната свързаност
Снимка: archive

President Rumen Radev (2017–2026) held a meeting today, January 27, with representatives of the main investors in the Kardesa project, which aims to construct a system of optical submarine cables in the Black Sea, connecting Bulgaria, Turkey, and Georgia, with potential future expansion to other countries in the region. Representatives from Deutsche Telekom, Vodafone, and AzerTelecom took part in the discussions.

The development of data centres in Bulgaria and digital connectivity has been a priority for Radev throughout both of his terms as head of state. He emphasised that he will continue to work on enhancing Bulgaria’s potential in these areas.

“The strategic location of Bulgaria between Europe and Asia creates opportunities for high-value connectivity projects,” Radev noted during the meeting.

The Kardesa project strengthens Bulgaria’s role within this strategic digital corridor and lays the groundwork for its development as a leading digital and IT hub in Central and Eastern Europe. The project is also crucial for the subsequent establishment of large data centres, the advancement of digital technologies, and the creation of an ecosystem that fosters collaboration between different technology companies.


