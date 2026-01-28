Rumen Radev: Bulgaria Should Address the Consequences of Its Hasty Entry into the Eurozone

Tonight, January 27, marked Rumen Radev’s first public appearance following his resignation as President. He took part in the Sofia Economic Forum but again refrained from giving details about his new political project. He did, however, outline the objectives he intends to pursue.

“Our efforts should focus on two key areas. The first is addressing the negative impact and consequences from the hasty and unprepared entry into the Eurozone, by both the state and the public. At the same time, we should seize the opportunities that Eurozone membership offers. Ahead of us lies extremely serious work to achieve genuine integration into the European Union and the Eurozone. And, above all, this means removing the oligarchy from power and stopping the flow of public funds that continue to benefit them,” Radev said.