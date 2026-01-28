БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
0
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Rumen Radev: Bulgaria Should Address the Consequences of Its Hasty Entry into the Eurozone

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 01:25 мин.
EN
Запази

Rumen Radev Makes First Public Appearance Since Leaving the Presidency

първа публична проява румен радев оттеглятното президентския пост

Tonight, January 27, marked Rumen Radev’s first public appearance following his resignation as President. He took part in the Sofia Economic Forum but again refrained from giving details about his new political project. He did, however, outline the objectives he intends to pursue.

“Our efforts should focus on two key areas. The first is addressing the negative impact and consequences from the hasty and unprepared entry into the Eurozone, by both the state and the public. At the same time, we should seize the opportunities that Eurozone membership offers. Ahead of us lies extremely serious work to achieve genuine integration into the European Union and the Eurozone. And, above all, this means removing the oligarchy from power and stopping the flow of public funds that continue to benefit them,” Radev said.

Photos by BTA

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

БНБ: Банкнотата от 200 евро е законно платежно средство и търговците не могат да я отказват
1
БНБ: Банкнотата от 200 евро е законно платежно средство и...
Пешеходец загина на място при тежка катастрофа на околовръстния път в Ямбол
2
Пешеходец загина на място при тежка катастрофа на околовръстния път...
Близо 68% от всички левови банкноти са вече изтеглени от обращение
3
Близо 68% от всички левови банкноти са вече изтеглени от обращение
Внукът на Цветелин Кънчев е задържан
4
Внукът на Цветелин Кънчев е задържан
Отводняват мазета и дворове в Кюстендил и селата след обилните валежи
5
Отводняват мазета и дворове в Кюстендил и селата след обилните валежи
Свлачище затвори за кратко прохода Троян – Кърнаре
6
Свлачище затвори за кратко прохода Троян – Кърнаре

Най-четени

Президентът Румен Радев получи покана от американския президент Доналд Тръмп да бъде представител на България в Съвета за мир в Газа
1
Президентът Румен Радев получи покана от американския президент...
Блокади на границите с Шенген от утре заради ново правило за шофьорите
2
Блокади на границите с Шенген от утре заради ново правило за шофьорите
Ивет Лалова е уличена в употреба на допинг с проба дадена по време на Игрите в Рио 2016
3
Ивет Лалова е уличена в употреба на допинг с проба дадена по време...
Кал, унищожени градинки, отсечени дървета: Погром в "Дружба" 2 след ремонта на "Топлофикация"
4
Кал, унищожени градинки, отсечени дървета: Погром в...
След катастрофата с директора на НП "Рила": Кръвната проба за алкохол е по-висока от полевия тест
5
След катастрофата с директора на НП "Рила": Кръвната...
Осем изпълнители продължават в националната селекция за "Евровизия 2026"
6
Осем изпълнители продължават в националната селекция за...

More from: Politics

President Iotova Continues Meetings as Part of Procedure for Appointment of Caretaker Prime Minister
President Iotova Continues Meetings as Part of Procedure for Appointment of Caretaker Prime Minister
'We Continue the Change' Leader Asen Vasilev: 'Our Coalition Is United, and Rumen Radev Can Support Us if He Wishes' 'We Continue the Change' Leader Asen Vasilev: 'Our Coalition Is United, and Rumen Radev Can Support Us if He Wishes'
Чете се за: 03:00 мин.
Parliament Speaker Raya Nazaryan after Meeting with President Iliana Iotova: Caretaker PM Should Not Be a Political Figure Parliament Speaker Raya Nazaryan after Meeting with President Iliana Iotova: Caretaker PM Should Not Be a Political Figure
Чете се за: 03:32 мин.
'Vazrazhdane' Will Assess Partnership with Rumen Radev’s Future Project Once Election Platform Is Clear 'Vazrazhdane' Will Assess Partnership with Rumen Radev’s Future Project Once Election Platform Is Clear
Чете се за: 02:55 мин.
President Iotova to Meet Parliament Speaker Nazaryan as Part of Procedure for Appointing Caretaker Government President Iotova to Meet Parliament Speaker Nazaryan as Part of Procedure for Appointing Caretaker Government
Чете се за: 01:47 мин.
Government at Odds: Outging Prime Minister and Foreign Minister in Dispute Over Parliamentary Approval of Bulgaria’s Membership in Trump’s Board of Peace Government at Odds: Outging Prime Minister and Foreign Minister in Dispute Over Parliamentary Approval of Bulgaria’s Membership in Trump’s Board of Peace
Чете се за: 06:10 мин.

Водещи новини

Седмица на консултации за служебен премиер: Рая Назарян първа се срещна с президента Илияна Йотова
Седмица на консултации за служебен премиер: Рая Назарян първа се...
Чете се за: 03:30 мин.
У нас
Румен Радев: България трябва да изчисти негативите от прибързаното влизане в еврозоната Румен Радев: България трябва да изчисти негативите от прибързаното влизане в еврозоната
Чете се за: 01:02 мин.
У нас
Отлагат реконструкцията на тунела "Топли дол" заради протеста на превозвачите от Западните Балкани Отлагат реконструкцията на тунела "Топли дол" заради протеста на превозвачите от Западните Балкани
Чете се за: 03:35 мин.
У нас
6 села в община Ардино са откъснати от света, след като река Арда заля мост 6 села в община Ардино са откъснати от света, след като река Арда заля мост
Чете се за: 04:10 мин.
У нас
18-годишно момче сложи край на живота си заради тормоза от учител?
Чете се за: 02:20 мин.
У нас
Нетаняху заплаши Иран
Чете се за: 00:50 мин.
По света
Донбас - залогът за мир в Украйна?
Чете се за: 05:20 мин.
По света
Колко време има човечеството според "Часовника на Страшния...
Чете се за: 00:52 мин.
Любопитно
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ