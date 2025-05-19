Rumen Radev Invited the Newly Elected President of Romania to Visit Bulgaria

President Rumen Radev today, May 19, extended his congratulations to Nicușor Dan during a telephone conversation, following Dan’s decisive victory in the Romanian presidential elections. The Bulgarian head of state expressed Bulgaria’s strong desire to further deepen the bilateral partnership with its northern neighbour.

President Radev emphasized that Romania is Bulgaria’s second-largest trading partner, with annual bilateral trade exceeding €7 billion. He highlighted the strategic importance of continued cooperation between the two countries on key European Union and NATO agendas, regional security, and joint efforts to improve connectivity — a move aimed at enhancing the region’s investment appeal and boosting both business and tourism.

During the call, President Radev extended an official invitation to President-elect Nicușor Dan to visit Bulgaria, underscoring the importance of advancing high-level dialogue and strengthening ties between the two neighbouring countries, the presidential press office reported.