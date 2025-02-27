Second Flu Wave Is Not Expected, Head of Centre for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases Said

A second wave of flu is not expected, but there has been a plateau in the decline of cases, which is anticipated, stated Prof. Dr. Iva Hristova, director of the National Centre for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases, in an interview in "The Day Begins" progarmme on February 27.

According to her, there has been about a 1% increase in cases in the past week compared to the previous one.

Prof. Hristova emphasised the impact of the cold weather in recent days.

"The highest increase in cases is observed in children aged 0 to 4 years. It is important to protect children from the cold. Caregivers in nurseries and kindergartens should avoid taking the children outside these days, as simply breathing in the cold air is enough for them to become more susceptible to respiratory infections," Prof. Hristova added.

She explained that in recent weeks, there has been a significant rise in cases of Influenza B. This strain is dominant, which is different compared to other years, she concluded.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!

Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram

Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube

Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok

Намерете ни в Google News