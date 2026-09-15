Second Protest Against the Radev Cabinet Held in Sofia (PHOTOS)

After 130 days in office, a second protest was held against the Radev government on September 15.

The protest was organised by activist Manol Glishev and 'Boets' (Bulgaria United for One Goal) civic movement

The organisers are calling for the government to resign, citing the budget deficit, the assumption of new foreign debt, continuing corruption, insufficient action against organised crime and what they describe as increasingly frequent incidents of youth violence going unpunished.

They are also criticising the government's policy towards Russia. According to the organisers, the government is pursuing a policy of “dangerous dependence on Russia” that threatens national security and is damaging Bulgaria’s relations with its partners in the European Union.