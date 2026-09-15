Second Protest Against the Radev Cabinet Held in Sofia (PHOTOS)

After 130 days in office, a second protest was held against the Radev government on September 15.
The protest was organised by activist Manol Glishev and 'Boets' (Bulgaria United for One Goal) civic movement
The organisers are calling for the government to resign, citing the budget deficit, the assumption of new foreign debt, continuing corruption, insufficient action against organised crime and what they describe as increasingly frequent incidents of youth violence going unpunished.
They are also criticising the government's policy towards Russia. According to the organisers, the government is pursuing a policy of “dangerous dependence on Russia” that threatens national security and is damaging Bulgaria’s relations with its partners in the European Union.
Lyubomir: “We need to stand firm in our position with our partners in the EU, NATO and so on – that is one of the things that I don't think is right. The other issue is the government's complete lack of measures to regulate fuel prices.”
Sami Manashvi: “We were told that a lot of things would be done, but nothing has been done. Prices have risen enormously from the beginning of the year until now – enormously.”
Martina: Spending has been increased significantly yet again, but I don't see any improvements for ordinary people.”