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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

PM Radev on the Drone Attacks: The Issue Has Been Raised at EU and NATO Level

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Чете се за: 04:57 мин.
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Prime Minister Rumen Radev described the striking of two commercial ships as an absolutely unacceptable attack in Bulgaria’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ) and a gross violation of maritime and international law. Radev discussed the situation in a video conference with the leaders of EU member states, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President António Costa. A meeting was also held at the Council of Ministers with ministers, representatives of the presidency and the security services.

The attack on the two commercial ships in Bulgaria’s economic zone in the Black Sea changed the agenda of a video conference between the prime ministers of EU member states, Ursula von der Leyen and António Costa. Rumen Radev briefed his counterparts on what had happened overnight.

Rumen Radev, Prime Minister:

    “I outlined everything that is currently happening in our exclusive economic zone. It is extremely worrying, that is a fact. I cannot yet tell you what kind of drones they were or from which country.”

Radev added that the strike on the two ships took place further out to sea, 130km from the coast, in international waters, meaning that Articles 4 and 5 of the NATO Treaty could not be invoked.

Rumen Radev, Prime Minister: “They are not in territorial waters. You know that there have been similar attacks in Poland and Romania, including a residential block being hit in Romania. These issues are being brought to NATO’s leadership, where it will be decided how and what the response should be. The issue has also been raised at EU and NATO level.”

Earlier in the day, during a meeting with the defence, interior, transport and environment ministers, the heads of the security services and representatives of the President, the Prime Minister said the attack on the two commercial ships in the Black Sea represented a serious trend.

Rumen Radev, Prime Minister: "An absolutely unacceptable attack in Bulgaria’s exclusive economic zone. An absolutely gross violation of maritime law and maritime affairs in general. What is happening is making shipping in the Black Sea extremely difficult, pushing up insurance costs even further and making maritime transport exceptionally challenging.”

Photos: BTA

The Prime Minister reiterated his position that an immediate end to the war is the only possible solution.

Rumen Radev, Prime Minister: “As I have long said, if this war is not stopped, it will continue to expand its geographical scope and increase the risk, potentially even to the point of a global conflict. We are seeing the war intensify, with all the rules of international law now being violated and civilian commercial vessels being attacked. This is absolutely unacceptable.”

Radev added that further information about the attack on the two commercial ships in the Black Sea would be released as soon as possible.

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