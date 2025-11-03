БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
Начало Новини
Seven-Year-Old Bears Frol and Frosia Settle into New Home in Belitsa Sanctuary in Bulgaria

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
The newest residents of the Bear Park in Belitsa – seven-year-old Frol and Frosia – are successfully adapting to their new home, the sanctuary’s manager, Nikola Popkostadinov, has announced. The two bears recently arrived from Ukraine, where they had also been living in a park run by the Four Paws foundation.

“Their story is touching, like that of all our animals,” Popkostadinov said.

In 2020, Frol and Frosia were rescued by Four Paws from the Domazhyr bear sanctuary after previously living in a restaurant in Ukraine which maintained a small zoo. As the Domazhyr park reached its maximum capacity of 31 bears, a decision was made to relocate some of the animals to other sanctuaries.

The bears made the 40-hour journey, which passed smoothly, according to the sanctuary’s manager.

“The bears themselves showed no signs of stress, and from the moment they were released into the sector they now inhabit, their behaviour has been as if they have always been here,” Popkostadinov explained.

“These are wonderful bears – so calm, playful and accustomed to one another that we currently have no problems at all. We hope it remains this way,” he added.

The new residents have already undergone a full veterinary examination. The next step for the team caring for them is to monitor whether the young bears will enter hibernation. In the spring, after they wake, Frol and Frosia will be moved to a larger enclosure, which will become their permanent home.

