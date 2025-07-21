БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
3
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Голям пожар затвори за движение АМ "Тракия" и в...
Чете се за: 01:10 мин.
Фалшиви сайтове подвеждат шофьори с по-скъпи винетки
Чете се за: 02:15 мин.
Ивайло Мирчев, ПП-ДБ: Очакваме атаки по Васил Терзиев
Чете се за: 05:07 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Seven Young People Injured in a Crash on Ruse - Chervena Voda Road (PHOTOS)

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 01:47 мин.
EN
Запази

One is in serious condition

седем младежи пострадаха катастрофа русенско снимки

Seven young people were injured in a head-on crash between two cars on the road between Ruse and Chervena Voda. Four of them, all aged 18, remain under observation at Ruse University Hospital, with one in serious condition.

The accident occurred at approximately 1:30 a.m. on July 21, just before the village of Chervena Voda. A total of eight young people were travelling in the two vehicles. Emergency medical teams and firefighters were dispatched to the scene. Firefighters had to assist in extracting the injured from the vehicles.

All the injured were transported to Kanev University Hospital. One person is in intensive care, two others are being monitored in the neurosurgery unit with concussions, and one is in the surgical department. The remaining individuals were discharged for home treatment.

Due to the crash, the Ruse–Chervena Voda road was closed until 7:00 a.m. this morning.

Alcohol and drug tests on the drivers returned negative results. One of the likely causes of the accident is suspected to be entering the opposite lane on a curve, where visibility is limited, possibly in combination with excessive speed.

e

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

България завърши европейското по лека атлетика за младежи с два сребърни медала
1
България завърши европейското по лека атлетика за младежи с два...
Голям пожар затвори за движение АМ "Тракия" и в двете посоки край Пазарджик (ВИДЕО)
2
Голям пожар затвори за движение АМ "Тракия" и в двете...
Промени в движението около Националния стадион "Васил Левски" заради концерта на Guns N’ Roses
3
Промени в движението около Националния стадион "Васил...
Борисов към Радев: Обади се лично на Тръмп и оправи дреболиите с митата
4
Борисов към Радев: Обади се лично на Тръмп и оправи дреболиите с...
Смърт в Газа - 67 души бяха убити, докато чакат за храна
5
Смърт в Газа - 67 души бяха убити, докато чакат за храна
Операция "Ориент Експрес" - кокаинът в куфарите е бил на стойност над 37 милиона лева
6
Операция "Ориент Експрес" - кокаинът в куфарите е бил на...

Най-четени

Осем бебета са родени във Великобритания с генетичен материал от трима души
1
Осем бебета са родени във Великобритания с генетичен материал от...
Почина нашият колега Антоан Николов - дългогодишен осветител в БНТ
2
Почина нашият колега Антоан Николов - дългогодишен осветител в БНТ
Черният леопард е засечен от фотокапани на 20 км от Шумен
3
Черният леопард е засечен от фотокапани на 20 км от Шумен
Само за час - толкамерите засякоха 68 шофьори с превишена скорост
4
Само за час - толкамерите засякоха 68 шофьори с превишена скорост
6 години затвор: Окончателна присъда за Адриан, който прегази Ани и Явор на бул. "Сливница"
5
6 години затвор: Окончателна присъда за Адриан, който прегази Ани и...
Гледайте Евро 2025 за жени по БНТ 3
6
Гледайте Евро 2025 за жени по БНТ 3

More from: Bulgaria

Animal Rights Activists in Varna Protest Against Animal Abuse and Misuse of Funds
Animal Rights Activists in Varna Protest Against Animal Abuse and Misuse of Funds
National Health Insurance Fund and State Agencies to Conduct Hospital Inspections National Health Insurance Fund and State Agencies to Conduct Hospital Inspections
Чете се за: 01:50 мин.
Police in Varna Fined Parents of Nearly 50 Unaccompanied Minors after 10 p.m. Police in Varna Fined Parents of Nearly 50 Unaccompanied Minors after 10 p.m.
Чете се за: 01:52 мин.
Fire Disrupts Traffic on Trakia Motorway, Flames Near Petrol Station (VIDEO) Fire Disrupts Traffic on Trakia Motorway, Flames Near Petrol Station (VIDEO)
Чете се за: 01:10 мин.
Two Children Escape from Kindergarten in Sofia, Had a Ride on the Underground Two Children Escape from Kindergarten in Sofia, Had a Ride on the Underground
Чете се за: 03:10 мин.
Dangerously Hot Week Ahead, Cooler Weather Expected from Saturday Dangerously Hot Week Ahead, Cooler Weather Expected from Saturday
Чете се за: 02:35 мин.

Водещи новини

Голям пожар затвори за движение АМ "Тракия" и в двете посоки край Пазарджик (ВИДЕО)
Голям пожар затвори за движение АМ "Тракия" и в двете...
Чете се за: 01:10 мин.
У нас
Протест на БОЕЦ доведе до напрежение пред сградата на Антикорупционната комисия Протест на БОЕЦ доведе до напрежение пред сградата на Антикорупционната комисия
Чете се за: 01:25 мин.
У нас
Две деца избягаха от детска градина в София, возили са се в метрото Две деца избягаха от детска градина в София, возили са се в метрото
Чете се за: 02:02 мин.
У нас
Как глезят обитателите в зоопарка в Бургас (СНИМКИ) Как глезят обитателите в зоопарка в Бургас (СНИМКИ)
Чете се за: 00:12 мин.
Галерия
Излезе второто класиране за прием в 8-и клас
Чете се за: 00:32 мин.
У нас
За опасни бактерии по турските плажове предупреждават здравни експерти
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
По света
Лекари отстраниха 15-килограмова киста от корема на 53-годишна жена...
Чете се за: 03:12 мин.
У нас
Промени в движението около Националния стадион "Васил...
Чете се за: 00:55 мин.
Регионални
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ