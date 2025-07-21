Seven Young People Injured in a Crash on Ruse - Chervena Voda Road (PHOTOS)

Seven young people were injured in a head-on crash between two cars on the road between Ruse and Chervena Voda. Four of them, all aged 18, remain under observation at Ruse University Hospital, with one in serious condition.

The accident occurred at approximately 1:30 a.m. on July 21, just before the village of Chervena Voda. A total of eight young people were travelling in the two vehicles. Emergency medical teams and firefighters were dispatched to the scene. Firefighters had to assist in extracting the injured from the vehicles.

All the injured were transported to Kanev University Hospital. One person is in intensive care, two others are being monitored in the neurosurgery unit with concussions, and one is in the surgical department. The remaining individuals were discharged for home treatment.

Due to the crash, the Ruse–Chervena Voda road was closed until 7:00 a.m. this morning.

Alcohol and drug tests on the drivers returned negative results. One of the likely causes of the accident is suspected to be entering the opposite lane on a curve, where visibility is limited, possibly in combination with excessive speed.

e