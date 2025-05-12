Six Bulgarians in the UK Sentenced to Between 5 and 10 Years in Prison over Spying for Russia

After a long trial and years of police investigation, the six Bulgarians convicted of spying for Russia were sentenced in London on May 12. The sentences are ranging from 10 years and eight months' imprisonment to five years and three weeks.

The leader of the group, 47-year-old Orlin Rusev, Roussev was sentenced to 10 years and eight months in prison. Conspiracy to spy carries a maximum sentence of 14 years.

Rusev was involved in all 6 espionage operations that were identified during the trial, gave instructions to others in the group, and received substantial financial remuneration.

Biser Dzhambazov was sentenced to 10 years 2 months in prison.

Katrin Ivanova was sentenced to nine years and eight months on the first charge and 15 months in prison on the second charge. The judge accepts that Ivanova would not have become involved in anything like this without meeting Bizer Dzhambazov. But Ivanova had "thrown in your lot with him by free choice for better or worse", he says.

Vanya Gaberova was sentenced to six years and eight months. In delivering the verdict, the judge noted her involvement in three of the six operations.

Ivan Stoyanov was sentenced to 5 years and 3 weeks in prison.

Tihomir Ivanchev was sentenced to 8 years in prison. In his comments before sentencing Tihomir Ivanchev, the judge said that his involvement in the spy ring stopped before the group's arrest in 2023. He added that he had reports that of Ivanchev had good behaviour in custody.

Each of the convicted individuals may be subject to deportation but must serve at least half of their sentence before being considered for release or clemency.

According to the court in London, the six Bulgarians were motivated not by ideology but by financial gain.

In the trial, which began in late October 2024, Rusev, Dzhambazov, and Stoyanov pleaded guilty, while Ivanova, Gaberova, and Ivanchev pleaded not guilty. Over the course of the proceedings, it was established that the six individuals were responsible for six operations between 2020 and 2023, involving surveillance of people and sites for Russian intelligence across the United Kingdom, Austria, Spain, Germany, and Montenegro.

The target of the first operation was Bulgarian investigative journalist Hristo Grozev, who was tracked across Europe. There were discussions about stealing his laptop and phone, and even about kidnapping or assassinating him.

The second operation targeted Russian dissident Roman Dobrokhotov, who was monitored in several countries.

The third operation focused on Kazakhstani politician Bergey Ryskaliyev, who had fled to the UK.

Operation four involved plans for subversive activity against the Kazakhstani embassy in London in September 2022. The group intended to stage fake protests in order to gather intelligence to pass on to Kazakhstan.

As part of the fifth operation, the group spied on a U.S. military base in Stuttgart, which was believed to be used by Ukrainian troops.

The sixth operation was directed at Kiril Kachur, a Russian citizen designated a “foreign agent” in Russia in November 2023.

The prosecution stated that sentences of over 10 years were entirely expected, as the group’s actions endangered human lives and compromised the national security of the United Kingdom.

