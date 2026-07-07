Six Detained, Two Charged Following Drug Den Raid in Marchaevo

Six people have been detained and two have been charged following a police operation targeting a suspected drug den in Marchaevo, the Ministry of Interior said on July 7.

The operation was carried out by officers from the Sixth District Police Department of the Sofia Directorate of the Interior after receiving information about a suspected drug distribution site operating from a private property. Following prolonged surveillance, at around 01:20 officers observed two men arriving at the address to purchase narcotics. When police attempted to carry out a check, the men tried to flee but were quickly apprehended.

A search of the property led to the seizure of 19 paper packets containing a white powder, 12 plastic packets containing dried herbal material, packets containing a crystalline substance, electronic scales, mobile phones and cash believed to have been used in the illegal activity.

During the police operation, some of those present attempted to conceal evidence and leave the property, but all were detained before they could obstruct the officers' actions.

The investigation established that a 33-year-old man, previously registered multiple times for drug-related offences, is believed to have played a leading role in the criminal activity. He has been charged and, by order of the prosecution service, has been remanded in custody for up to 72 hours.

A 25-year-old man has also been charged and placed under the supervision measure of mandatory reporting pending further proceedings.

The investigation into the case is ongoing.