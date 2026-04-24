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Six New Measles Cases Bring Total in Bulgaria to 165

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Six new cases of Measles have been registered in Bulgaria, bringing the total number to 165, according to data published by the Ministry of Health as at 23 April.

Two of the new cases were reported in Vratsa, two in Lovech, and one each in Pleven and Sofia. All newly registered cases involve children aged between one and 14.

Since the outbreak began in the country, more than 20,000 vaccines against measles, mumps and rubella have been administered.

The virus that causes measles is highly contagious, the “Plus Me” platform — created by the Health Ministry to promote vaccines and their benefits — has reminded the public.

Anyone who has had close contact with a person infected with measles should seek medical help immediately, as a vaccine may be administered within 72 hours of exposure if necessary, the platform added.

People should be particularly cautious if they are unvaccinated or have not previously had measles, if they are pregnant, have a weakened immune system, or are caring for a baby.

Since the beginning of March 2026, 20,000 children have been vaccinated against measles, Iliya Tasev said two days ago.

On 19 March, the Health Ministry announced the first eight confirmed measles cases in the municipality of Byala Slatina, (Northwestern Bulgaria) prompting an emergency immunisation campaign for all children who had missed their vaccinations.


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