Smuggling Network for Chinese Goods, Causing Over BGN 30 Million Loss to the State Budget Has Been Dismantled

The Sofia City Prosecutor’s Office, the Ministry of Interior, the National Revenue Agency (NRA) and the General Directorate for Combating Organised Crime (GDBOP), with the assistance of international partner services, have dismantled an organised criminal group engaged in the smuggling of Chinese goods, which has caused losses exceeding BGN 30 million to the state budget.

A total of 24 individuals have been detained during the operation, which took place on Tuesday in Sofia and other locations across the country.

“The organised criminal group was involved in tax crimes and the smuggling of Chinese goods. The scheme is known as ‘Chinese cargo’, where the payment of customs duties and VAT is evaded through the manipulation of tax and customs documents,” explained Senior Commissioner Yordan Peshev, Deputy Director of GDBOP.

According to him, the volume of goods involved was enormous, suggesting that they were likely distributed both through online platforms and in physical retail outlets.

Deputy Sofia City Prosecutor Desislava Petrova summarised the mechanism of the scheme:

“We believe the group controlled a supply channel for Chinese goods intended for the Bulgarian market. The goods — clothing, bags, shoes, household products and others — were shipped directly from manufacturers in China to the port of Piraeus, Greece, and from there transported by lorries to Bulgaria. To avoid paying the full amount of customs duties and VAT, the import of these goods was documented through commercial companies controlled by the group, using falsified or forged documents, or documents containing false information.”

According to Petrova, the group has likely been operating since the beginning of 2023.