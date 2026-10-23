БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо Евровизия бнт деца
ENG
 
7
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Президентски Избори 2026 Евровизия бнт деца Времето Президентски Избори 2026 Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето Президентски Избори 2026 Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Началникът на НСО Емил Тонев е подал оставка
Чете се за: 00:10 мин.
Повдигнаха обвинение на гарда от НСО, искат постоянното...
Чете се за: 01:32 мин.
Началникът на НСО генерал-майор Емил Тонев заяви...
Чете се за: 00:52 мин.
Търговски кораб е ударен от дрон в Черно море и потъва...
Чете се за: 00:27 мин.
Президентът Йотова: Ще поискам оставката на шефа на НСО...
Чете се за: 01:15 мин.
ЦИК е готова за изборите в неделя: Всички машини са...
Чете се за: 07:35 мин.
Левски засенчи Виктория и ликува в Лига Европа
Чете се за: 04:55 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

"Sofia's New Forest": Over 7,000 Saplings Are Being Planted near Bankya

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 01:10 мин.
EN
Запази
новата гора софия засаждат 7000 фиданки банкя
Снимка: БТА

More than 7,000 black pine saplings will be planted this fall as part of the “Sofia’s New Forest” initiative near Bankya.

The new trees will help expand the green belt around the capital. A temporary bus route, number 40, will provide transport for everyone wishing to take part in the initiative.

Eng. Nikolay Nedelkov, Deputy Mayor for Environment: "We are starting today, but every weekend from tomorrow until 29 November, anyone who wants to can join in. A bus has been arranged for volunteers and will run on the weekend days when planting takes place. The only day on which planting will not be carried out is this coming Sunday, election day."

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Белезници за гарда на НСО след инцидента със Соня Колтуклиева
1
Белезници за гарда на НСО след инцидента със Соня Колтуклиева
ДПС: България не е казарма и Радев няма да ни тъпче с диктаторски ботуш!
2
ДПС: България не е казарма и Радев няма да ни тъпче с диктаторски...
Началникът на НСО генерал-майор Емил Тонев заяви готовност да подаде оставка
3
Началникът на НСО генерал-майор Емил Тонев заяви готовност да...
Първата съпруга на Милен Цветков: Надявам се някой ден да имаме бързо правосъдие и ясно написани закони
4
Първата съпруга на Милен Цветков: Надявам се някой ден да имаме...
Съюзът на българските журналисти настоява за законодателни промени в защита на журналистите след инцидента със Соня Колтуклиева
5
Съюзът на българските журналисти настоява за законодателни промени...
ГЕРБ-СДС няма да внасят подпис с искане за оставката на председателя на НС Михаела Доцова
6
ГЕРБ-СДС няма да внасят подпис с искане за оставката на...

Най-четени

Добрият пример: Как за 10 г. Полша намали жертвите на пътя наполовина и изгради близо 3000 км нови магистрали?
1
Добрият пример: Как за 10 г. Полша намали жертвите на пътя...
Затоплянето ще продължи до сряда, в четвъртък се очакват нови валежи
2
Затоплянето ще продължи до сряда, в четвъртък се очакват нови валежи
Русия: Поразихме товарен кораб, транспортиращ военни доставки към пристанището на Одеса
3
Русия: Поразихме товарен кораб, транспортиращ военни доставки към...
ДАНС и ГДБОП влязоха в Община Сунгурларе заради злоупотреби с обществени поръчки
4
ДАНС и ГДБОП влязоха в Община Сунгурларе заради злоупотреби с...
Един загинал и един тежко ранен при верижна катастрофа между Карнобат и Айтос (СНИМКИ)
5
Един загинал и един тежко ранен при верижна катастрофа между...
Източването на НЗОК: Чанта с лични карти на пациенти са опитали да изнесат от болница „Св. Георги“ в Пловдив
6
Източването на НЗОК: Чанта с лични карти на пациенти са опитали да...

More from: Bulgaria

'Bulgargaz' Requested Urgent Meeting with Mayor Terziev Regarding Sofia District Heating Company's Debts
'Bulgargaz' Requested Urgent Meeting with Mayor Terziev Regarding Sofia District Heating Company's Debts
National Service for Protection Officer Charged; Prosecutors Seek His Remand in Custody National Service for Protection Officer Charged; Prosecutors Seek His Remand in Custody
Чете се за: 01:57 мин.
Court Upholds €286,323 Fine Against Bobov Dol Thermal Power Plant for Environmental Violations Court Upholds €286,323 Fine Against Bobov Dol Thermal Power Plant for Environmental Violations
Чете се за: 02:32 мин.
'Progressive Bulgaria': We Will Not Allow the Incident Involving Sonya Koltuklieva to Be Used to Rehabilitate the “Assemblage” 'Progressive Bulgaria': We Will Not Allow the Incident Involving Sonya Koltuklieva to Be Used to Rehabilitate the “Assemblage”
Чете се за: 02:17 мин.
Union of Bulgarian Journalists Calls for Legislative Changes to Protect Journalists Following Incident Involving Sonya Koltuklieva Union of Bulgarian Journalists Calls for Legislative Changes to Protect Journalists Following Incident Involving Sonya Koltuklieva
Чете се за: 06:00 мин.
National Service for Protection Chief, Major General Emil Tonev, Says He Is Prepared to Resign National Service for Protection Chief, Major General Emil Tonev, Says He Is Prepared to Resign
Чете се за: 01:12 мин.

Водещи новини

Хронология и факти: Инцидентът с Колтуклиева, обвинение и последвала оставка (ОБЗОР)
Хронология и факти: Инцидентът с Колтуклиева, обвинение и...
Чете се за: 05:52 мин.
У нас
Вълна от реакции след инцидента с Колтуклиева (ОБЗОР) Вълна от реакции след инцидента с Колтуклиева (ОБЗОР)
Чете се за: 05:25 мин.
У нас
Началникът на НСО Емил Тонев е подал оставка Началникът на НСО Емил Тонев е подал оставка
Чете се за: 00:10 мин.
У нас
Повдигнаха обвинение на гарда от НСО, искат постоянното му задържане Повдигнаха обвинение на гарда от НСО, искат постоянното му задържане
Чете се за: 01:32 мин.
У нас
Дрон падна между селата Бърложница и Драготинци
Чете се за: 00:12 мин.
У нас
"Булгаргаз" поиска спешна среща с кмета Терзиев за...
Чете се за: 02:45 мин.
У нас
Отново потопен кораб в Черно море: Един загинал и трима в неизвестност
Чете се за: 03:30 мин.
По света
Български моряци първи са пристигнали до поразения край Костанца кораб
Чете се за: 00:50 мин.
По света
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ