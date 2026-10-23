"Sofia's New Forest": Over 7,000 Saplings Are Being Planted near Bankya

More than 7,000 black pine saplings will be planted this fall as part of the “Sofia’s New Forest” initiative near Bankya.
The new trees will help expand the green belt around the capital. A temporary bus route, number 40, will provide transport for everyone wishing to take part in the initiative.
Eng. Nikolay Nedelkov, Deputy Mayor for Environment: "We are starting today, but every weekend from tomorrow until 29 November, anyone who wants to can join in. A bus has been arranged for volunteers and will run on the weekend days when planting takes place. The only day on which planting will not be carried out is this coming Sunday, election day."