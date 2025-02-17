НОВИНИ
У нас
По света
Още
Здраве
Образование
След новините
Твоята новина
bntnews lang bg-flag BG

Sofia Airport is now named after national hero Vasil Levski

дрон наруши въздушното пространство летище софия забави няколко полета
Снимка: БТА/Архив
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
16:48, 17.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:50 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

On the basis of Article 98(13) of the Constitution of the Republic of Bulgaria, by Decree No 22 of 17 February, President Rumen Radev named Sofia Airport after national hero, Vasil Levski.

Thus, its official name became "Vasil Levski" Sofia Airport.

The proposal to rename the airport after Levski was originally put forward by scientists from the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences.

***

Vasil Levski was a leading figure in the fight of the Bulgarian people against Ottoman rule in the late 19th century. He was a revolutionary, democrat, ideologist, organiser and leader of the Bulgarian national liberation movement, founder of the Internal Revolutionary Organisation (IRO) and of the Bulgarian Revolutionary Central Committee (BRCC).

He was called the Apostle of Freedom by the Bulgarian people for his self-sacrifice in developing a strategy to liberate Bulgaria from Ottoman rule.

Vasil Levski organised the revolutionary movement across Bulgaria for several years. He established numerous revolutionary committees and started preparing the people for a general uprising. Betrayed by a traitor, he was captured by the Ottoman authorities and was executed by hanging on 18th of February 1873 in the outskirts of Sofia.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!
Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram
Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube
Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok
Намерете ни в Google News

Свали приложението BNТ News
google play badge
Свали приложението BNТ News
app store badge

More from EN

EU Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis to BNT: January 1, 2026 remains a realistic date for Bulgaria's entry into the Eurozone
EU Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis to BNT: January 1, 2026 remains a realistic date for Bulgaria's entry into the Eurozone
17:05, 17.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:15 мин.
 Courier prices increase expected from March 1
Courier prices increase expected from March 1
15:44, 17.02.2025
Чете се за: 04:02 мин.
 Decline of Bulgarian exports - the reasons are high prices and military conflicts
Decline of Bulgarian exports - the reasons are high prices and military conflicts
15:22, 17.02.2025
Чете се за: 04:25 мин.
 Atanas Zafirov is the new chairman of the Bulgarian Socialist Party
Atanas Zafirov is the new chairman of the Bulgarian Socialist Party
14:15, 17.02.2025
Чете се за: 06:32 мин.
 Sofia Airport operates normally in winter conditions
Sofia Airport operates normally in winter conditions
14:09, 17.02.2025
Чете се за: 00:42 мин.
 Prime Minister orders 24-hour monitoring of road situation due to snowfall and complicated winter weather conditions
Prime Minister orders 24-hour monitoring of road situation due to snowfall and complicated winter weather conditions
14:03, 17.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:32 мин.
 A man died after a serious car crash in Plovdiv district, another one in serious condition
A man died after a serious car crash in Plovdiv district, another one in serious condition
13:38, 17.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:20 мин.
 Heavy snow in Ruse region causes traffic chaos
Heavy snow in Ruse region causes traffic chaos
13:15, 17.02.2025
Чете се за: 03:10 мин.
 On Valentine's Day: free theatre tickets for a kiss
On Valentine's Day: free theatre tickets for a kiss
19:24, 14.02.2025
Чете се за: 00:55 мин.
 President Rumen Radev: I expect a realistic budget as soon as possible
President Rumen Radev: I expect a realistic budget as soon as possible
18:55, 14.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:40 мин.
 President Rumen Radev: There is political will at the highest level to settle the conflict in Ukraine by means of diplomacy
President Rumen Radev: There is political will at the highest level to settle the conflict in Ukraine by means of diplomacy
18:03, 14.02.2025
Чете се за: 05:25 мин.
 Military Medical Academy hosts a forum on the treatment of aortic diseases
Military Medical Academy hosts a forum on the treatment of aortic diseases
18:01, 14.02.2025
Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
More from: Bulgaria
EU Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis to BNT: January 1, 2026 remains a realistic date for Bulgaria's entry into the Eurozone
EU Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis to BNT: January 1, 2026 remains a realistic date for Bulgaria's entry into the Eurozone
Sofia Airport operates normally in winter conditions
Sofia Airport operates normally in winter conditions
Prime Minister orders 24-hour monitoring of road situation due to snowfall and complicated winter weather conditions
Prime Minister orders 24-hour monitoring of road situation due to snowfall and complicated winter weather conditions
A man died after a serious car crash in Plovdiv district, another one in serious condition
A man died after a serious car crash in Plovdiv district, another one in serious condition
Heavy snow in Ruse region causes traffic chaos
Heavy snow in Ruse region causes traffic chaos
President Rumen Radev: I expect a realistic budget as soon as possible
President Rumen Radev: I expect a realistic budget as soon as possible
Топ 24
Най-четени
Микробусът, сблъскал се с тир край Видин, е извършвал нелегален пътнически превоз
Микробусът, сблъскал се с тир край Видин, е извършвал нелегален...
Атанас Зафиров е новият председател на БСП
Атанас Зафиров е новият председател на БСП
Официално: Лидерите на няколко европейски държави се събират на извънредна среща в Париж
Официално: Лидерите на няколко европейски държави се събират на...
Американски и руски дипломати се срещат в Саудитска Арабия - обсъждат прекратяването на войната в Украйна
Американски и руски дипломати се срещат в Саудитска Арабия -...
Мъж загина при тежка катастрофа в Пловдивско, а жена е с опасност за живота
Мъж загина при тежка катастрофа в Пловдивско, а жена е с опасност...
Сняг и студ: Около минус 15 градуса се очакват в края на седмицата
Сняг и студ: Около минус 15 градуса се очакват в края на седмицата
Нова опасна мода: Електронна игра крие физически рискове за деца
Нова опасна мода: Електронна игра крие физически рискове за деца
Преговорите за Украйна започват утре, потвърди Кремъл
Преговорите за Украйна започват утре, потвърди Кремъл
Четирима души остават в болницата във Видин след тежката катастрофа
Четирима души остават в болницата във Видин след тежката катастрофа
За края на една война - между гаранциите и договорките, ще има ли мир в Украйна?
За края на една война - между гаранциите и договорките, ще има ли мир в Украйна?
Левски определи нова дата за извънредно общо събрание
Левски определи нова дата за извънредно общо събрание