Sofia Airport is now named after national hero Vasil Levski

On the basis of Article 98(13) of the Constitution of the Republic of Bulgaria, by Decree No 22 of 17 February, President Rumen Radev named Sofia Airport after national hero, Vasil Levski.

Thus, its official name became "Vasil Levski" Sofia Airport.

The proposal to rename the airport after Levski was originally put forward by scientists from the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences.

***

Vasil Levski was a leading figure in the fight of the Bulgarian people against Ottoman rule in the late 19th century. He was a revolutionary, democrat, ideologist, organiser and leader of the Bulgarian national liberation movement, founder of the Internal Revolutionary Organisation (IRO) and of the Bulgarian Revolutionary Central Committee (BRCC).

He was called the Apostle of Freedom by the Bulgarian people for his self-sacrifice in developing a strategy to liberate Bulgaria from Ottoman rule.

Vasil Levski organised the revolutionary movement across Bulgaria for several years. He established numerous revolutionary committees and started preparing the people for a general uprising. Betrayed by a traitor, he was captured by the Ottoman authorities and was executed by hanging on 18th of February 1873 in the outskirts of Sofia.

