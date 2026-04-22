Sofia Hosts European Broadcasting Union 2026 Media Summit (update)

For the first time, Bulgaria is hosting one of the most prestigious events in the European Broadcasting Union’s (EBU) calendar — its Media Summit. The event is jointly hosted by the Bulgarian National Television (BNT) and Bulgarian National Radio (BNR).

Public service media were highlighted as a guarantor of democracy, a guardian of facts, and a combination of tradition and innovation. Despite global and national challenges, they remain a trusted source of information, recognised in numerous rankings.

Milena Milotinova, Director General of BNT: “Our mission is becoming increasingly important — to be a reliable source of information.”

President Iliiana Iotova opened her address by saying, “I am a journalist — there are no former journalists,” and spoke about the value of the profession and freedom of expression.

Iliiana Iotova, President of the Republic of Bulgaria: “We may claim to live in a democracy, yet attacks on its foundations are constant and take many forms. In the media sector in particular, there is increasing economic, financial and political pressure. It is even being questioned whether media today can exist without financial backing from often unidentified actors, or without political protection — without governments or parliamentary majorities that seek not objectivity from public service media, but control over them. In this environment, it is all the more important for the community of journalists to be stronger and more visible.”

Trust in public media is key to democracy, the Deputy Director of the European Broadcasting Union and the Director of Strategy Services and Media is convinced.

Jean Philip De Tender, Deputy Director of the European Broadcasting Union and the Director of Strategy Services and Media: “Geopolitical tensions are changing the way stories are told. Technology is transforming the creation, distribution and consumption of information, and trust is under pressure. Audiences are more fragmented than ever, and in this environment the role of public service media is not just important — it is essential.”

The Chair of Bulgaria’s Council for Electronic Media (CEM) described the fact that Bulgarian National Television (BNT) and Bulgarian National Radio (BNR) are hosting the forum as a testament to the high level of trust they enjoy.

Simona Veleva, Chair of the CEM: “Indeed, in today’s turbulent times, BNR and BNT remain the main pillar of our audience’s trust in the media as a whole.”

The funding of the public service broadcasters was also in the focus of the discussions.

Milena Milotinova, Director General of BNT: There is currently a debate on amendments to the Law on Radio and Television, including the way public service media are funded. At present, funding is calculated per hour of programming. The value assigned to each hour is very low and cannot cover even a small part of the actual costs. That is why a broad public debate is needed on how public service media should be financed, so that their future is guaranteed and they do not depend on the will of the next finance minister, but on their audience, on the society, and on their public mission.” Milen Mitev, Director General of BNR: “Today, economic, political and technological challenges can no longer easily be distinguished, because they are increasingly merging into one. It is therefore extremely important to guarantee the free and independent operation of public service media, because strong public broadcasters are not only a measurable pillar of democracy in every country, but also contribute to the overall media environment in the country.”

Iliana Iotova, President of the Republic of Bulgaria:“Stable, predictable and adequate funding for public service media is essential. Quality journalism is created by courageous journalists, but also requires resources. It is an investment in a free society.” Jean Philip De Tender, Deputy Director of the European Broadcasting Union and the Director of Strategy Services and Media: “It is of crucial importance for public service media to have sustainable funding so they can compete with the big technology companies. It is encouraging to see that many of our members, including BNT and BNR, reach large audiences who respect them as public institutions.”

Another major challenge is that people are increasingly spending less time listening to radio or watching television, in favour of the time they spend on various digital platforms.

Photos by Dessislava Kulelieva, BNT

Milen Mitev, Director General of BNR: “This is a clear sign for us that we can no longer afford to be solely linear. We have to be everywhere. As public service media, we must be present on all platforms, because only in this way can we reach all citizens.” Milena Milotinova, Director General of BNT: “What we did on election night was yet another addition to the platforms we use. Beyond our linear platforms and the digital platforms where BNT is present, we also used the Bulgarian National Television building itself, where we displayed in real time the exit poll results from the polling agencies for the different political parties. I believe this is our innovation and a good practice that we can present for discussion with our colleagues.”

A total of 160 delegates from 49 media organisations — including public service media executives and industry professionals — will discuss the future of public service broadcasters, their sustainability, role and digital transformation in today’s fast-changing media landscape.