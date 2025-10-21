Sofia Hosts the Annual Public Broadcasters International Conference

The annual conference of Public Broadcasters International (PBI), takes place this year in Sofia.

For the first time, the Bulgarian National Radio is hosting the forum, which brings together representatives of 24 radio and television organisations from five continents. The theme of the conference is “Public Media – The Power of Arguments.” Participants are discussing key topics such as freedom of speech, independence, crises, and the funding of public service broadcasters. The event was officially opened by Bulgarian President Rumen Radev.

Rumen Radev - President of the Republic of Bulgaria: "It is journalists, guided by their moral compass and, above all, by civic courage, who should be at the forefront of the fight against manipulation of society. They must seek the truth and share it — regardless of whether it is convenient for those in positions of political or economic power — and they must be able to stand up to the pressure for silencing and censorship."

Milen Mitev, Director General of the Bulgarian National Radio:

"Public service meadia are an essential line of defence against disinformation, manipulation, and lies. It is crucial that our societies and governments recognise and appreciate this role."

photo by BTA