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Sofia Military Court Releases NSP Office Martin Varadinov from Custody

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Чете се за: 01:10 мин.
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He must be released immediately

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Снимка: БТА

The Sofia Military Court released Martin Varadinov from custody.

It did not impose any pre-trial measure.

The court considers that there is insufficient evidence that Varadinov had struck Sonya Koltuklieva in a manner that caused moderate bodily injury.

There are no reasonable grounds to suspect that Varadinov committed a crime.

The panel of judges fully concurred with the defence’s arguments that Varadinov had acted in accordance with his duties as an officer to protect a person under his protection in a situation of sudden danger.

Photos: BTA

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