National Service for Protection (NSP) Officer Martin Varadinov Tells Court: I Have Lawfully Performed My Duties

“I believe I have lawfully performed my duties as an employee of the National Service for Protection (NSP). I ask the court to impose a less restrictive measure,” NSP officer Martin Varadinov, who is accused of causing moderate bodily harm to journalist Sonya Koltuklieva, told the court on October 23.

His lawyer, Tervel Georgiev, also asked the court to impose a less restrictive measure, while Colonel Georgi Zaev, Deputy Military District Prosecutor, said he maintained his request for Varadinov to be remanded in custody.

The court is expected to rule later this evening on whether to impose a preventive measure on Varadinov and, if so, which one.

Wave of reactions following the incident involving Koltuklieva

During the hearing, it emerged that Varadinov, a colleague of his, and the head of the personal protection team assigned to the Speaker of the National Assembly, Mihaela Dotsova, have been temporarily suspended from their duties.