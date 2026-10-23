БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо Евровизия бнт деца
ENG
 
8
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Президентски Избори 2026 Евровизия бнт деца Времето Президентски Избори 2026 Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето Президентски Избори 2026 Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Софийският военен съд освободи Мартин Варадинов от ареста
Чете се за: 00:47 мин.
Началникът на НСО Емил Тонев е подал оставка
Чете се за: 00:10 мин.
Повдигнаха обвинение на гарда от НСО, искат постоянното...
Чете се за: 01:47 мин.
Началникът на НСО генерал-майор Емил Тонев заяви...
Чете се за: 00:52 мин.
Търговски кораб е ударен от дрон в Черно море и потъва...
Чете се за: 00:27 мин.
Президентът Йотова: Ще поискам оставката на шефа на НСО...
Чете се за: 01:15 мин.
ЦИК е готова за изборите в неделя: Всички машини са...
Чете се за: 07:35 мин.
Левски засенчи Виктория и ликува в Лига Европа
Чете се за: 04:55 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

"Trend": Iliana Iotova and Kiril Valchev Lead with 45.9% Support in a Presidential Election Poll

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 01:32 мин.
EN
Запази

Andrey Gyurov and Georgi Kandev are in second place with 27.8%, while Kostadin Kostadinov and Petar Volgin have 10.9%

тренд илияна йотова кирил вълчев водят 459 проучване президентския вот

The presidential candidate pair Iliana Iotova and Kiril Valchev has the support of 45.9% of respondents in a survey conducted by the 'Trend' polling agency for the 24 Chasa newspaper. Andrey Gyurov and Georgi Kandev are in second place with 27.8%, while Kostadin Kostadinov and Petar Volgin rank third with 10.9%.

According to the data, the gap between the first- and second-placed presidential candidate pairs is 18.1 percentage points.

In fourth place are Radostin Vasilev and Krasimir Manov with 3.2%. Ivan Hristanov and Stoyanka Cherkezova have the support of 2.4% of respondents, while Ivelin Mihaylov and Yuliana Mateeva have 2.2%.

Expected voter turnout

The forecast for voter turnout is between 2.4 million and 2.5 million voters.

The survey was conducted through standardised face-to-face interviews with 1,002 respondents between 14 and 20 October 2026.

The data reflect the findings of the opinion poll and do not represent the final election results.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Белезници за гарда на НСО след инцидента със Соня Колтуклиева
1
Белезници за гарда на НСО след инцидента със Соня Колтуклиева
Първата съпруга на Милен Цветков: Надявам се някой ден да имаме бързо правосъдие и ясно написани закони
2
Първата съпруга на Милен Цветков: Надявам се някой ден да имаме...
Началникът на НСО генерал-майор Емил Тонев заяви готовност да подаде оставка
3
Началникът на НСО генерал-майор Емил Тонев заяви готовност да...
ДПС: България не е казарма и Радев няма да ни тъпче с диктаторски ботуш!
4
ДПС: България не е казарма и Радев няма да ни тъпче с диктаторски...
Съюзът на българските журналисти настоява за законодателни промени в защита на журналистите след инцидента със Соня Колтуклиева
5
Съюзът на българските журналисти настоява за законодателни промени...
ГЕРБ-СДС няма да внасят подпис с искане за оставката на председателя на НС Михаела Доцова
6
ГЕРБ-СДС няма да внасят подпис с искане за оставката на...

Най-четени

Добрият пример: Как за 10 г. Полша намали жертвите на пътя наполовина и изгради близо 3000 км нови магистрали?
1
Добрият пример: Как за 10 г. Полша намали жертвите на пътя...
Затоплянето ще продължи до сряда, в четвъртък се очакват нови валежи
2
Затоплянето ще продължи до сряда, в четвъртък се очакват нови валежи
Русия: Поразихме товарен кораб, транспортиращ военни доставки към пристанището на Одеса
3
Русия: Поразихме товарен кораб, транспортиращ военни доставки към...
ДАНС и ГДБОП влязоха в Община Сунгурларе заради злоупотреби с обществени поръчки
4
ДАНС и ГДБОП влязоха в Община Сунгурларе заради злоупотреби с...
Един загинал и един тежко ранен при верижна катастрофа между Карнобат и Айтос (СНИМКИ)
5
Един загинал и един тежко ранен при верижна катастрофа между...
Източването на НЗОК: Чанта с лични карти на пациенти са опитали да изнесат от болница „Св. Георги“ в Пловдив
6
Източването на НЗОК: Чанта с лични карти на пациенти са опитали да...

More from: Bulgaria

National Service for Protection (NSP) Officer Martin Varadinov Tells Court: I Have Lawfully Performed My Duties
National Service for Protection (NSP) Officer Martin Varadinov Tells Court: I Have Lawfully Performed My Duties
PM Radev: Bulgaria Is Taking All Possible Measures to Enhance Maritime Security in the Black Sea PM Radev: Bulgaria Is Taking All Possible Measures to Enhance Maritime Security in the Black Sea
Чете се за: 04:10 мин.
Gallup' Poll: Iotova and Valchev Lead Presidential Race with 43.2% Support Gallup' Poll: Iotova and Valchev Lead Presidential Race with 43.2% Support
Чете се за: 02:17 мин.
A Wave of Reactions Following the Incident Involving Journalist Sonya Koltuklieva (OVERVIEW) A Wave of Reactions Following the Incident Involving Journalist Sonya Koltuklieva (OVERVIEW)
Чете се за: 08:22 мин.
Emil Tonev, Head of the National Service for Protection, Has Resigned Emil Tonev, Head of the National Service for Protection, Has Resigned
Чете се за: 00:15 мин.
'Bulgargaz' Requested Urgent Meeting with Mayor Terziev Regarding Sofia District Heating Company's Debts 'Bulgargaz' Requested Urgent Meeting with Mayor Terziev Regarding Sofia District Heating Company's Debts
Чете се за: 03:32 мин.

Водещи новини

Софийският военен съд освободи Мартин Варадинов от ареста
Софийският военен съд освободи Мартин Варадинов от ареста
Чете се за: 00:47 мин.
У нас
Хронология и факти: Инцидентът с Колтуклиева, обвинение и последвала оставка (ОБЗОР) Хронология и факти: Инцидентът с Колтуклиева, обвинение и последвала оставка (ОБЗОР)
Чете се за: 05:52 мин.
У нас
Възможни удари срещу Иран този уикенд? Възможни удари срещу Иран този уикенд?
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
По света
Сунгурларе и Белица, обществени поръчки за милиони евро и една фирма - коя е тя? Сунгурларе и Белица, обществени поръчки за милиони евро и една фирма - коя е тя?
Чете се за: 03:35 мин.
У нас
Отново потопен кораб в Черно море: Един загинал и трима в неизвестност
Чете се за: 03:30 мин.
По света
Вълна от реакции след инцидента с Колтуклиева (ОБЗОР)
Чете се за: 05:25 мин.
У нас
Началникът на НСО Емил Тонев е подал оставка
Чете се за: 00:10 мин.
У нас
В очакване на протеста във Франция - призиви за...
Чете се за: 00:50 мин.
По света
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ