"Trend": Iliana Iotova and Kiril Valchev Lead with 45.9% Support in a Presidential Election Poll

The presidential candidate pair Iliana Iotova and Kiril Valchev has the support of 45.9% of respondents in a survey conducted by the 'Trend' polling agency for the 24 Chasa newspaper. Andrey Gyurov and Georgi Kandev are in second place with 27.8%, while Kostadin Kostadinov and Petar Volgin rank third with 10.9%.

According to the data, the gap between the first- and second-placed presidential candidate pairs is 18.1 percentage points.

In fourth place are Radostin Vasilev and Krasimir Manov with 3.2%. Ivan Hristanov and Stoyanka Cherkezova have the support of 2.4% of respondents, while Ivelin Mihaylov and Yuliana Mateeva have 2.2%.

Expected voter turnout

The forecast for voter turnout is between 2.4 million and 2.5 million voters.

The survey was conducted through standardised face-to-face interviews with 1,002 respondents between 14 and 20 October 2026.

The data reflect the findings of the opinion poll and do not represent the final election results.