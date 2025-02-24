Speaker of Bulgaria's Parliament Met With the Mayors of Chișinău, Taraclia, and Comrat

The opportunities for deepening and developing bilateral cooperation between Bulgaria and Moldova were discussed by the Speaker of Bulgaria's Parliament, Nataliya Kiselova, during a meeting with the Chairman of the Management Board of the Bulgarian-Moldovan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Valeri Delibaltov, on February 24.

A delegation led by Valeri Delibaltov is visiting Sofia. The delegation includes the mayors of Chișinău, Ion Ceban, Comrat, Sergey Anastassov, and Taraclia, Vyacheslav Lupov.

The Parliament Speaker said that Bulgaria and Moldova enjoy long-standing friendly relations, to which the large Bulgarian community in the country has contributed.

"Bulgaria supports Moldova's European future, guided by the understanding that EU membership is a guarantee for peace in Europe," Kiselova said.

The Bulgarian community in Moldova is a kind of bridge between our two friendly countries, Valeri Delibaltov stressed during the meeting.

He mentioned that during their visit to Sofia, the delegation will discuss opportunities to increase economic ties, trade, and investments, as well as issues related to labor migration, social policy, and cultural exchange between Bulgaria and Moldova.

Referring to the forthcoming amendments to the Bulgarian citizenship law, the Speaker of Parliament said that acquiring Bulgarian citizenship is an issue that has been sought to be resolved for several years.

Amendments to the law will be discussed to improve the legal framework and meet the expectations of our compatriots abroad, added Nataliya Kiselova.

