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Начало Новини Свят Спорт Евровизия бнт деца Времето Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
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ИЗВЕСТИЯ

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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Speaker of Parliament Met with Health Mediators

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Health mediators do more than promote knowledge and good health awareness; they also help Bulgaria build a genuine civil society. This was stated by Speaker of the National Assembly Mihaela Dotsova at the opening of the 18th National Training Meeting of Health Mediators, held under the motto ‘An Initiative for Health and Vaccination’.

The event, which is being held at Parliament once again, is under the patronage of the Parliamentary Committee on Health.

The Speaker of Parliament said that health mediators help disseminate essential information on preventing a range of diseases and addressing numerous risk factors. This, she said, would not only improve the population’s health but also ease the pressure on the country’s already overstretched healthcare system.

“You are much more than healthcare mediators. You are also social workers and community leaders who give society everything it needs,” Dotsova said.

The Speaker of Parliament expressed gratitude for their work and dedication and pledged that Parliament would continue to support and assist the activities of health mediators.

Deputy Health Minister Nikolay Valov, Professor Dr Ivaylo Turnev, Professor Dr Kostadin Angelov and others attended the event.

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