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Начало Президентски Избори 2026 Новини Свят бнт деца Спорт Евровизия Времето Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
Начало Президентски Избори 2026 Новини Свят бнт деца Спорт Евровизия Времето Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
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ИЗВЕСТИЯ

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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Political Dispute in Parliament Over the Second Pension Pillar

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The controversy surrounding the second pension pillar has also spilled over into the corridors of Parliament. The opposition accused the government of attempting to deny its intention to transfer 2.5% of contributions to the second pension pillar to the National Social Security Institute (NSSI). Progressive Bulgaria denied the allegations.

Ivaylo Mirchev, Democratic Bulgaria (DB): "The Ministry of Finance is proposing to the European Commission that 3% of the second pension pillar should go to the NSSI. Prime Minister Radev claimed that he was engaged in a major battle in Brussels to defend Bulgarians' social rights, social benefits and pensions. In fact, he was trying to find a way to get his hands on people's pensions."

Kostadin Kostadinov, Vazrazhdane: "There needs to be a reform of the Social Security Code – this cannot be pushed through via the state budget."

Radoslav Ribarski, We Continue the Change: "The Ministry of Finance is trying to rectify the situation because the one billion leva it expected to take from people's pensions will now have to be made up from other sources. The government continues to come up with new taxes while trying to convince us that it will not raise taxes. Let us see where they will find the money for the Electricity System Security Fund, given their assurances that neither electricity nor heating prices will increase."

Petar Vitanov, Progressive Bulgaria: "I do not know whether, or what, matters were discussed with the European Commission, but we ourselves have also discussed other options concerning private pension funds. These include, for example, reducing fees, which are significantly higher than those in other European countries, as well as individual pension accounts and other possible options. The fact that something has been discussed does not mean that a decision has been made."

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