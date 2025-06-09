Speaker of Parliament Natalia Kiselova: Bulgaria Consistently Supports Albania’s Efforts to Join the EU

Bulgaria consistently supports Albania’s efforts to join the EU, the Speaker of the National Assembly Natalia Kiselova said on June 9 during a meeting with the Speaker of the Albanian Parliament, Elisa Spiropali.

A Bulgarian parliamentary delegation, led by the Chairperson of the National Assembly Natalia Kiselova, is visiting Albania to participate in the 12th Plenary Session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the South-East European Cooperation Process (SEECP).

“The relations between our two countries are excellent, built on a solid historical foundation, traditional friendship, and cooperation,” the Speaker of the National Assembly said. “For Bulgaria, Albania is a key partner with whom we share a common vision for a future of peace and prosperity in Europe and in our region, based on shared European and Euro-Atlantic values,” Kiselova added.

She noted that Bulgaria has consistently supported Albania’s accession to the EU and has always taken an active stance in favour of key decisions related to the country’s European path. Kiselova congratulated Albania on the significant progress it has made in the accession process and underscored that this serves as a positive example for other countries in the region and as proof that the EU remains committed to a merit-based enlargement policy. According to her, Bulgaria stands ready to provide expert assistance throughout Albania’s accession journey.

Active parliamentary cooperation should play a key role in the mutual pursuit of further deepening bilateral relations across all areas of shared interest, Kiselova emphasised. She expressed her readiness to assist in enhancing contacts between the two legislative institutions and noted that a Friendship Group with Albania has already been established in the Bulgarian National Assembly.

Bulgaria is preparing to assume the Chairmanship of the Parliamentary Assembly of the South-East European Cooperation Process from Albania, Kiselova noted. “I am confident that this will offer excellent opportunities to consolidate Bulgaria’s role as a driving force for regional cooperation, focused on promoting economic development, strengthening security, and supporting the prosperity of the entire region,” she stressed.

The Speaker of the Albanian Parliament, Elisa Spiropali, highlighted Bulgaria’s significant contribution to ensuring that the topic of Western Balkans integration remains on the European Union’s agenda.