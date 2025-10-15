Stability of the Government: Opposition Calls for the Cabinet’s Resignation and New Elections

Parliament failed to reach a quorum this morning, October 15, prompting Speaker Natalia Kiselova to announce that the next sitting will be held tomorrow at 9:00 a.m. The move comes as a direct consequence of GERB leader Boyko Borissov’s declaration yesterday that his party would no longer ensure a quorum in the National Assembly. His frustration was reportedly triggered by GERB’s poor performance in the partial local elections for municipal councillors in Pazardzhik.

(Sunday's municipal council elections in the town of Pazardzhik in Southern Bulgaria, were won by Delyan Peevski's Movement for Rights and Freedoms, with the opposition 'We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria' coalition in second place, and GERB in sixth place.)

Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov called off today’s cabinet meeting, while social media posts revealed that many GERB MPs were in their constituencies meeting with voters. This morning, the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) issued a written statement responding to Borissov’s comments, warning that another political crisis would have a destructive impact on social stability and key state institutions.

Only 61 MPs registered for today’s parliamentary sitting, leaving the session without quorum. Members of GERB–UDF, BSP, and MRF–New Beginning did not enter the chamber. Without attempting a second registration, Speaker Natalia Kiselova immediately adjourned the session and announced that the next sitting would take place tomorrow at 9:00 a.m.

In reaction to Borissov’s statements, BSP’s Executive Bureau issued a formal position today, emphasising that any new political crisis would harm social peace and the functioning of key national systems. The party expects the mandate-holder to table its proposals in the Council for Joint Governance, and stated that decisions will be made within the party’s collective bodies and through dialogue with coalition partners.

Following the failed quorum, 'Vazrazhdane' party called for immediate early parliamentary elections. The “MECH” group predicted that elections could be organised by Christmas or in the spring, while MPs from “Velichie” argued that Boyko Borissov is staging a political performance.

Tsoncho Ganev, MP from Vazrazhdane:

“We demand the immediate resignation of this government, and we’ve been working towards that for months. This is yet another liberal government leading us to ruin. Joining the eurozone will mark the final loss of our sovereignty. That’s why we need elections and a new government that will firmly tell Brussels that Bulgaria will not join the eurozone before 1 January — and the next government could reject it altogether.”

Radostin Vasilev, Chair of the MECH parliamentary group: “Once again there was no quorum in the chamber today. We symbolically raised a sign reading ‘Resignation’, because it’s now clear we’re heading for elections. Elections caused by the collapse of the governing majority — a collapse that became evident in Pazardzhik. The mandate-holder realises the coalition is hollowed out and no longer sustainable. Our previous calls for the resignation of Speaker Kiselova — joined by Vazrazhdane — had no effect until the mandate-holder itself demanded it, because that’s the power dynamic in this parliament.”

Krasimira Katincharova, MP from Velichie: “Our political analysis suggests that Mr Borissov is staging a performance designed to end with a ‘happy resolution’ in which he returns as a national saviour. We believe that replacing Ms Kiselova is part of this scenario — an attempt to show his international partners that he still controls the political situation in Bulgaria.”

So far, the other parliamentary groups have not commented on the government crisis.