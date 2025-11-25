БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
Украйна одобри план за мир с Русия
Чете се за: 02:25 мин.
Ясни са цените на градския транспорт в София в евро,...
Чете се за: 00:25 мин.
Екс въведе нова функция за локация и разкри мащабна мрежа...
Чете се за: 06:25 мин.
Президентът Радев за мирния план на Тръмп: Преговорите са...
Чете се за: 05:15 мин.

Stefan Komandarev’s 'Made in EU' Wins Audience Grand Prize at 63rd Gijón Film Festival

The film triumphed in competition with 95 titles

made пожъна една европейска филмова награда

The film 'Made in EU', directed by Stefan Komandarev, won the Audience Grand Prize at the 63rd Gijón International Film Festival in Spain. The film triumphed in competition with 95 titles.

“Within a few days, we won the Critics’ Award at the Arras Film Festival in France and the Audience Award in Spain. Every film-maker dreams of such a combination! This shows that good cinema can also be spectator-friendly – ​​something I deeply believe in and try to achieve in my films!”, Stefan Komandarev said.

The film tells the story of a seamstress from a small town and her son. Iva is accused of being the cause of the outbreak of epidemic in the community and becomes a scapegoat for a system that has been profiting from her labour for years.

