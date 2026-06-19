Sunny Weekend with Temperatures Reaching 33°C

Sunny conditions will continue through the afternoon across most of the country. However, mainly in Western Bulgaria, particularly in the mountainous areas, there is a greater likelihood of showers and thunderstorms. Maximum temperatures will range between 26°C and 31°C, around 27°C in Sofia, and between 23°C and 25°C along the Black Sea coast. Winds will be light, becoming moderate from the northeast in eastern and mountainous regions.

Tomorrow will also be predominantly sunny. Cumulus cloud development is expected during the afternoon, but no rainfall is forecast. Maximum temperatures will rise further, reaching between 28°C and 33°C, with around 29°C in Sofia. Winds will be light to moderate from the east-northeast.

Along the Black Sea coast, conditions will remain sunny, with maximum temperatures between 23°C and 26°C. A light to moderate northeasterly wind will blow. Sea water temperatures range from 19°C to 21°C along the northern coast and up to 23°C along the southern coast. Sea conditions will remain calm.

The mountains will also enjoy sunny weather, although it will be windy, with temporarily strong northeasterly winds. Maximum temperatures on the highest peaks will range from 5°C on Musala to 11°C on Cherni Vrah.

Temperatures will rise further on Sunday. The weather will remain sunny, with afternoon showers expected in eastern and mountainous areas.

By Monday, hot weather will prevail across the entire country, with the exception of the Black Sea coast. Showers are expected only in the mountains. On Tuesday and Wednesday, temperatures will decrease slightly and temporarily. More widespread and locally heavier rainfall is forecast across the country, accompanied by thunderstorms in some areas. Conditions will once again be favourable for hail.



