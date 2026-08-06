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ИЗВЕСТИЯ

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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Temperatures Up to 38C Tomorrow, with Rain and Thunderstorms Expected in Some Areas

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Чете се за: 03:22 мин.
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38deg места валежи гръмотевици

It will be very hot both today and tomorrow. A warning for dangerously high temperatures has once again been issued today for almost the entire country.

Maximum temperatures today will range between 31C and 37C, reaching around 33C in Sofia, while along the Black Sea coast they will be between 29C and 31C. During the afternoon, isolated showers and thunderstorms are expected over parts of Western and Central Bulgaria.

A light wind will blow, moderate in the eastern parts of the country, from the east-north-east.

Tomorrow will be sunny and once again very hot across the country. An orange warning (the second-highest alert level) has already been issued for eight regions in western Bulgaria.

Maximum temperatures will range between 32C and 38C, with around 32C in Sofia. During the afternoon, isolated showers and thunderstorms are expected, mainly over the western half of the country and north-eastern Bulgaria.

The wind will be light to moderate from the north-north-east.

Conditions along the Black Sea coast will also be sunny, with maximum temperatures between 29C and 32C. A light to moderate east-north-easterly wind will blow.

Sea water temperatures are 25C to 26C, and sea conditions will remain calm.

In the mountains, it will be sunny. During the afternoon, showers and thunderstorms are expected, mainly over the mountain ranges of Western and Central Bulgaria. Winds will be moderate from the north-east.

Over the weekend, the weather will remain sunny. During the afternoon, isolated showers and thunderstorms are expected in the western half of the country and in north-eastern regions. Winds will be light to moderate from the north-north-east.

At the beginning of next week, sunny weather will continue. The north-easterly wind will remain light, while maximum temperatures will stay largely unchanged, ranging between 32C and 37C.

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