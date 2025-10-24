БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
3
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Жечо Станков: Българите да са спокойни, обезпечени са...
Чете се за: 03:40 мин.
Евродепутатите изразиха съгласие да се спре сезонната...
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
Безредици в пленарната зала: Председателят на парламента...
Чете се за: 00:52 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Tensions Rise in Stamboliyski Amid Fears Former Paper Mill Will Become Waste Incineration Plant

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 04:27 мин.
EN
Запази
напрежение стамболийски хората искат гори боклук бившия хартиен завод

Tensions have escalated in the municipality of Stamboliyski (Central Southern Bulgaria) amid suspicions that the town’s former paper processing factory may be converted into a waste incineration plant. The local council convened an emergency session, during which councillors adopted a declaration opposing any future non-environmentally friendly industrial activities. Residents have warned they are prepared to resort to civil disobedience if necessary.

The country’s largest paper processing plant has been out of operation for nearly a year. Officially, there have been no changes to its ownership or declared business activity. Nonetheless, people in Stamboliyski fear that preparations may already be underway to start burning waste at the site.

Petar Nedelev, Mayor of Stamboliyski Municipality:
“Two or three months ago there were persistent rumours that Mr Kovachki had visited the factory and shown interest in acquiring it. Then things went quiet — it was said he had withdrawn. But just two weeks ago the rumours started again, suggesting negotiations are ongoing.”

Residents say they are deeply worried:

“We’re afraid — they say they’re going to burn rubbish. That would be hell.”

“We won’t willingly go and live among poisons.”

“I have two small children. We all breathe this air, and I don’t want such a factory here.”

In an effort to establish the facts, the mayor and the chair of the municipal council met with the plant’s director.

Dr Venera Bashova, Chair of the Stamboliyski Municipal Council:
“The meeting was almost unproductive, because even the factory management themselves seemed unaware of how the negotiations are progressing. I cannot say who the potential buyers are — several names are circulating publicly — but I sincerely hope it won’t be an investor looking to burn Europe’s rubbish here.”

To calm tensions, councillors adopted a declaration during the emergency session, stating that under no circumstances would the municipality allow any industrial activity that pollutes the environment — even at the cost of civil disobedience.

Petar Nedelev, Mayor:
“We have experience — we once stopped the trains for quite a while when we were fighting for our municipality.”

BNT journalist: “So you would be the second mayor to lie down on the railway tracks?”

Nedelev: “If it comes to that, the people’s health is more important.”

Local residents recall darker days when the plant ran on heavy fuel oil:

“Back then, you couldn’t hang your washing on the balcony — everything was covered in soot. It’ll be the same again if this really goes ahead. The whole town will be out on the streets.”

The municipal council’s declaration will now be submitted to all relevant national institutions for review and action.


Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Евродепутатите изразиха съгласие да се спре сезонната смяна на часа
1
Евродепутатите изразиха съгласие да се спре сезонната смяна на часа
Финалния Мастърс турнир при юношите в ефира на БНТ 3
2
Финалния Мастърс турнир при юношите в ефира на БНТ 3
Лудогорец допусна обрат и загуби гостуването си на Йънг Бойс
3
Лудогорец допусна обрат и загуби гостуването си на Йънг Бойс
Безредици в пленарната зала: Председателят на парламента Наталия Киселова даде почивка
4
Безредици в пленарната зала: Председателят на парламента Наталия...
Тежка катастрофа между лека кола и камион затрудни движението край Пловдив (СНИМКИ)
5
Тежка катастрофа между лека кола и камион затрудни движението край...
Дронове в помощ на планинските спасители в акциите през зимата
6
Дронове в помощ на планинските спасители в акциите през зимата

Най-четени

Задържаха 45-годишната шофьорка, която прегази пешеходец и избяга
1
Задържаха 45-годишната шофьорка, която прегази пешеходец и избяга
24-годишна жена загина при катастрофа
2
24-годишна жена загина при катастрофа
Ден след като взел книжка: 18-годишно момче предизвика катастрофа с 3 жертви край Бургас
3
Ден след като взел книжка: 18-годишно момче предизвика катастрофа с...
Почина бившият депутат от "Атака" Магдалена Ташева
4
Почина бившият депутат от "Атака" Магдалена Ташева
Тройно убийство в Бургаско - 25-годишен застреля леля си, майка си и сестра си
5
Тройно убийство в Бургаско - 25-годишен застреля леля си, майка си...
Поредна измама - промени банковата си сметка, за да превалутират средствата в евро
6
Поредна измама - промени банковата си сметка, за да превалутират...

More from: Bulgaria

Plácido Domingo’s “Operalia” Turns Sofia into a Hub of the World’s Opera
Plácido Domingo’s “Operalia” Turns Sofia into a Hub of the World’s Opera
Justice Minister: Over 80 Reports and Inspections into Notaries’ Activities in Bulgaria, an Unprecedented Number Justice Minister: Over 80 Reports and Inspections into Notaries’ Activities in Bulgaria, an Unprecedented Number
Чете се за: 02:35 мин.
Migration Pressure on Bulgaria’s Borders Drops by 70% Over Two Years, Says Border Police Chief Migration Pressure on Bulgaria’s Borders Drops by 70% Over Two Years, Says Border Police Chief
Чете се за: 02:32 мин.
Water Price: Will the “Water Metre Fee” Be Scrapped? Water Price: Will the “Water Metre Fee” Be Scrapped?
Чете се за: 03:57 мин.
Elin Pelin Mayor Bans Halloween Celebrations in Schools, Kindergartens and Ccommunity Centres Elin Pelin Mayor Bans Halloween Celebrations in Schools, Kindergartens and Ccommunity Centres
Чете се за: 02:07 мин.
EU Court: The Formula for Calculating Proportional Distribution in Heating Bills in Bulgaria Should Be Rewritten – It Is Neither Accurate nor Transparent EU Court: The Formula for Calculating Proportional Distribution in Heating Bills in Bulgaria Should Be Rewritten – It Is Neither Accurate nor Transparent
Чете се за: 05:55 мин.

Водещи новини

Новите отсечки за средна скорост вече са факт – къде са те?
Новите отсечки за средна скорост вече са факт – къде са те?
Чете се за: 01:52 мин.
У нас
Станимир Хасърджиев и още трима обвинени в престъпление - принуда, оръжие, плен и дрога Станимир Хасърджиев и още трима обвинени в престъпление - принуда, оръжие, плен и дрога
Чете се за: 04:22 мин.
У нас
Ясен план: Правителството с мерки след санкциите срещу "Лукойл" Ясен план: Правителството с мерки след санкциите срещу "Лукойл"
Чете се за: 07:17 мин.
У нас
2 години след пожара в психиатрията, в който загина Георги, съдът даде а делото 2 години след пожара в психиатрията, в който загина Георги, съдът даде а делото
Чете се за: 04:07 мин.
Сигурност и правосъдие
На прага на еврозоната: В новогодишната нощ трябва да носим и евро,...
Чете се за: 02:55 мин.
У нас
Елин Пелин забрани празнуването на Хелоуин в училищата, детските...
Чете се за: 01:32 мин.
У нас
Точният момент за американските санкции: Кой какви алтернативи ще...
Чете се за: 04:07 мин.
По света
Среща на съюзниците на Украйна в Лондон: На фокус са замразените...
Чете се за: 04:05 мин.
По света
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ