Tensions Rise in Stamboliyski Amid Fears Former Paper Mill Will Become Waste Incineration Plant

Tensions have escalated in the municipality of Stamboliyski (Central Southern Bulgaria) amid suspicions that the town’s former paper processing factory may be converted into a waste incineration plant. The local council convened an emergency session, during which councillors adopted a declaration opposing any future non-environmentally friendly industrial activities. Residents have warned they are prepared to resort to civil disobedience if necessary.

The country’s largest paper processing plant has been out of operation for nearly a year. Officially, there have been no changes to its ownership or declared business activity. Nonetheless, people in Stamboliyski fear that preparations may already be underway to start burning waste at the site.

Petar Nedelev, Mayor of Stamboliyski Municipality:

“Two or three months ago there were persistent rumours that Mr Kovachki had visited the factory and shown interest in acquiring it. Then things went quiet — it was said he had withdrawn. But just two weeks ago the rumours started again, suggesting negotiations are ongoing.”

Residents say they are deeply worried:

“We’re afraid — they say they’re going to burn rubbish. That would be hell.” “We won’t willingly go and live among poisons.” “I have two small children. We all breathe this air, and I don’t want such a factory here.”

In an effort to establish the facts, the mayor and the chair of the municipal council met with the plant’s director.

Dr Venera Bashova, Chair of the Stamboliyski Municipal Council:

“The meeting was almost unproductive, because even the factory management themselves seemed unaware of how the negotiations are progressing. I cannot say who the potential buyers are — several names are circulating publicly — but I sincerely hope it won’t be an investor looking to burn Europe’s rubbish here.”

To calm tensions, councillors adopted a declaration during the emergency session, stating that under no circumstances would the municipality allow any industrial activity that pollutes the environment — even at the cost of civil disobedience.

Petar Nedelev, Mayor:

“We have experience — we once stopped the trains for quite a while when we were fighting for our municipality.” BNT journalist: “So you would be the second mayor to lie down on the railway tracks?” Nedelev: “If it comes to that, the people’s health is more important.” Local residents recall darker days when the plant ran on heavy fuel oil: “Back then, you couldn’t hang your washing on the balcony — everything was covered in soot. It’ll be the same again if this really goes ahead. The whole town will be out on the streets.”

The municipal council’s declaration will now be submitted to all relevant national institutions for review and action.





