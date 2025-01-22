НОВИНИ
The 9th year since Rumen Radev took office as Bulgaria's President begins

започва ата година встъпването длъжност румен радев президент българия
Снимка: BTA
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
14:36, 22.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:20 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

January 22 marks the start of the 9th year since Rumen Radev took office as President of Bulgaria. Reflecting on the country's path amid internal and international crises, President Radev emphasised the need for a sober assessment of challenges and systematic actions by institutions to protect national interests.

"It also requires the unwavering scrutiny of the Bulgarian public on the work of everyone who makes decisions, carries out administrative appointments, allocates public funds, and implements policies that shape the future of our country. The Bulgarian people are united in their demand for the restoration of a sense of justice and a dignified future, and this is the direction that every institution should follow. Together with Vice President Iliana Iotova, we will continue working for Bulgaria," Rumen Radev said.

