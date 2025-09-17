The Day of Bulgaria's Capital: Song of Sofia to Be Chosen Tonight

The 15th Anniversary Edition of the International Pop and Rock Music Festival “Sofia” will take place this evening, Septmber 17, on the capital’s official holiday, at 7:00 p.m. in Hall 1 of the National Palace of Culture (NDK).

The festival is among the most prestigious music events in Bulgaria, bringing together beloved performers and established bands from the Bulgarian pop and rock scene. Over the years, it has become a platform for presenting new songs and songwriters, offering opportunities for the development and wider promotion of Bulgarian music.

For 15 consecutive years, the event has been part of Sofia Municipality’s Cultural Calendar and the Ministry of Culture’s Cultural Programme.

This year’s edition is held with the support of the Association of Independent Authors, Musicians and Singers (SNAIMP), further broadening the stage for new creative ideas from Bulgarian artists and performers.

Fourteen new songs will compete for the top awards this year. The line-up includes Margarita Hranova, Petya Buyuklieva, Neli Rangelova, Kristina Dimitrova, Milena Slavova, Iliya Angelov, Rositsa Ganeva, Militsa Bozhinova, Bogdan Tomov, Mariana Popova, Iskren Petsov, Dayan Nedelchev, Venelina Milanova, Viktoria Glavcheva, Gergana Stoyanova, Duet s Kauza (Duet with Cause), Simeon Slavev, Yuliyan Asenov, Danaya Aleksandrova, as well as the bands Sprint, Horizont, Konkurent, Rock Session, and Porok.