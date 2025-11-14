The European Parliament’s Democracy Monitoring Group Has Invited Georgi Georgiev, Marian Bachev, and Anton Slavchev for a Hearing

The Democracy, Rule of Law and Fundamental Rights Monitoring Group of the European Parliament will hold a closed session next Wednesday to discuss the rule of law in Bulgaria, according to the group’s programme. The group, which operates under the Committee on Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs, has sent invitations to Justice Minister Georgi Georgiev, Culture Minister Marian Bachev, and the Chair of the Anti-Corruption Commission, Anton Slavchev, BNT has learned.

The group is awaiting answers to 40 questions sent to the Bulgarian authorities several months ago. These questions cover judicial reform, the work of the Anti-Corruption Commission and the Supreme Judicial Council, long-term secondment of judges, accountability mechanisms for the Prosecutor General and their deputies, high-level corruption cases, the independence of the Council for Electronic Media and the media, minority and LGBTIQ+ rights, and the Istanbul Convention.

This is the second time the European Parliament’s democracy monitoring group has addressed issues related to the rule of law, anti-corruption efforts, media freedom, and human rights in Bulgaria. Between 2020 and 2021, the country was placed under the group’s monitoring for the first time, during which a delegation of MEPs visited Bulgaria.

Justice Minister Georgi Georgiev is also scheduled to attend the Council of General Affairs in Brussels on Monday, where the rule of law in Bulgaria is on the agenda.

Earlier this month, the European Commission announced it would withhold €215 million — part of the second payment under Bulgaria’s Recovery and Resilience Plan — citing a lack of reform in the Anti-Corruption Commission and the absence of guarantees for its political independence. Reform of the Anti-Corruption Commission was included in Bulgaria’s Recovery Plan.