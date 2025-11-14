БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
2
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Официално назначен: Румен Спецов е особеният управител на...
Чете се за: 06:30 мин.
Министърът на икономиката предлага за особен управител на...
Чете се за: 02:37 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

The European Parliament’s Democracy Monitoring Group Has Invited Georgi Georgiev, Marian Bachev, and Anton Slavchev for a Hearing

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 03:00 мин.
EN
Запази
европейският парламент одобри новата европейската комисия
Снимка: Th image is illustrative

The Democracy, Rule of Law and Fundamental Rights Monitoring Group of the European Parliament will hold a closed session next Wednesday to discuss the rule of law in Bulgaria, according to the group’s programme. The group, which operates under the Committee on Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs, has sent invitations to Justice Minister Georgi Georgiev, Culture Minister Marian Bachev, and the Chair of the Anti-Corruption Commission, Anton Slavchev, BNT has learned.

The group is awaiting answers to 40 questions sent to the Bulgarian authorities several months ago. These questions cover judicial reform, the work of the Anti-Corruption Commission and the Supreme Judicial Council, long-term secondment of judges, accountability mechanisms for the Prosecutor General and their deputies, high-level corruption cases, the independence of the Council for Electronic Media and the media, minority and LGBTIQ+ rights, and the Istanbul Convention.

This is the second time the European Parliament’s democracy monitoring group has addressed issues related to the rule of law, anti-corruption efforts, media freedom, and human rights in Bulgaria. Between 2020 and 2021, the country was placed under the group’s monitoring for the first time, during which a delegation of MEPs visited Bulgaria.

Justice Minister Georgi Georgiev is also scheduled to attend the Council of General Affairs in Brussels on Monday, where the rule of law in Bulgaria is on the agenda.

Earlier this month, the European Commission announced it would withhold €215 million — part of the second payment under Bulgaria’s Recovery and Resilience Plan — citing a lack of reform in the Anti-Corruption Commission and the absence of guarantees for its political independence. Reform of the Anti-Corruption Commission was included in Bulgaria’s Recovery Plan.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Американска компания проучва възможностите да купи чуждестранните активи на "Лукойл"
1
Американска компания проучва възможностите да купи чуждестранните...
Премиерът Желязков свиква извънредно Съвета по сигурността заради особения управител в "Лукойл"
2
Премиерът Желязков свиква извънредно Съвета по сигурността заради...
Наркодилъри предлагат на деца дрога, опакована в пликчета за лакомства
3
Наркодилъри предлагат на деца дрога, опакована в пликчета за лакомства
Министърът на икономиката предлага за особен управител на "Лукойл България" Румен Спецов
4
Министърът на икономиката предлага за особен управител на...
Масирана руска атака в Киев: Ударен е и черноморският град Новоросийск
5
Масирана руска атака в Киев: Ударен е и черноморският град Новоросийск
Асен Василев за Румен Спецов: Това е доста лоша шега на правителството
6
Асен Василев за Румен Спецов: Това е доста лоша шега на правителството

Най-четени

Масирани удари в Украйна: Руската армия е близо до това да превземе Покровск
1
Масирани удари в Украйна: Руската армия е близо до това да превземе...
Откриха следа от изчезналата във Витоша Стефани
2
Откриха следа от изчезналата във Витоша Стефани
Честит юбилей на Мария Петрова
3
Честит юбилей на Мария Петрова
Откриха изчезналата във Витоша Стефани
4
Откриха изчезналата във Витоша Стефани
След като камък уцели предно стъкло на кола - извънредно започват укрепване на пътя София - Самоков
5
След като камък уцели предно стъкло на кола - извънредно започват...
ЦСКА охлади шампионския устрем на Левски с победа във Вечното дерби
6
ЦСКА охлади шампионския устрем на Левски с победа във Вечното дерби

More from: Bulgaria

Wave of Reactions after the Parking Reform in Sofia
Wave of Reactions after the Parking Reform in Sofia
Woman and Two Men Arrested for Kidnapping 21-Year-Old Woman in Svilengrad Woman and Two Men Arrested for Kidnapping 21-Year-Old Woman in Svilengrad
Чете се за: 01:55 мин.
Protest by Drivers with Disabilities: They Demand Better Working Conditions Protest by Drivers with Disabilities: They Demand Better Working Conditions
Чете се за: 01:20 мин.
Rumen Spetsov Appointed Special Commercial Administrator of the Lukoil group companies in Bulgaria Rumen Spetsov Appointed Special Commercial Administrator of the Lukoil group companies in Bulgaria
Чете се за: 08:00 мин.
UK Issued Temporary License for the Lukoil’s Bulgarian Subsidiaries UK Issued Temporary License for the Lukoil’s Bulgarian Subsidiaries
Чете се за: 01:12 мин.
Opposition Launches Sharp Criticism over the Nomination of Rumen Spetsov as Special Administrator at Lukoil Neftochim Opposition Launches Sharp Criticism over the Nomination of Rumen Spetsov as Special Administrator at Lukoil Neftochim
Чете се за: 06:15 мин.

Водещи новини

Официално назначен: Румен Спецов е особеният управител на дружествата от групата "Лукойл" в България
Официално назначен: Румен Спецов е особеният управител на...
Чете се за: 06:30 мин.
У нас
САЩ направиха изключение за България от санкциите срещу "Лукойл" САЩ направиха изключение за България от санкциите срещу "Лукойл"
Чете се за: 00:15 мин.
У нас
Опозицията с остри критики към избора на Румен Спецов за особен управител Опозицията с остри критики към избора на Румен Спецов за особен управител
Чете се за: 04:45 мин.
У нас
Теменужка Петкова: Бюджет 2026 отразява случващото се в политическия живот у нас в последните 4 години Теменужка Петкова: Бюджет 2026 отразява случващото се в политическия живот у нас в последните 4 години
Чете се за: 03:52 мин.
У нас
Промени в пенсионното осигуряване: Как ще се управляват парите ни?
Чете се за: 04:40 мин.
У нас
Раздадоха годишните награди на Съюза на българските журналисти -...
Чете се за: 01:45 мин.
У нас
Втора градска болница пропада: Две сгради потъват и се напукват
Чете се за: 03:22 мин.
У нас
Вълна от реакции след реформата в паркирането в София
Чете се за: 06:05 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ