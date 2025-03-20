The first day of spring 2025 is here

Astronomical spring in Bulgaria began today, March 20, at 11:01 a.m. This is also the day of the vernal equinox, the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology said.

The length of the day is 12 hours and 9 minutes. The Moon is in a phase two days before the last quarter.

Astronomically, spring begins with the vernal equinox - around March 21 in the Northern Hemisphere and around September 23 in the Southern Hemisphere.

Spring ends with the summer solstice - around June 21 in the Northern Hemisphere and December 21 in the Southern Hemisphere.

The spring months in the Northern Hemisphere are March, April and May, and in the Southern Hemisphere are September, October and November.

In spring, the days begin to get longer than the nights, temperatures rise, and nature returns to active life.

