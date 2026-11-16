'Democratic Bulgaria' wants ad-hoc parliamentary committee to investigate allegations that Iva Mihaylova was pressured by the State Agency for National Security (SANS) to appear on a specific YouTube podcast. Speaking on BNT's 'The Day Begins with Georgi Lyubenov' show on November 15, MP Elisaveta Belobradova said that it was Parliament’s responsibility to clarify the matter. In a post of her own, Mihaylova denied having been forced to do anything. In a statement to the media, SANS also said that none of its officers had exerted any influence over the Bulgarian citizen for any reason.

A recording broadcast on a YouTube podcast, which is alleged to have been made during a conversation with Iva Mihaylova in a café, has prompted Democratic Bulgaria to call for an investigation into whether SANS pressured Mihaylova to give an interview to another podcast on the platform first.

Elisaveta Belobradova, a Member of Parliament from 'Democratic Bulgaria': “What the entire information is based on is Iva Mihaylova’s own words that she was forcibly coerced through threats that her rehabilitation would be withdrawn, that she would lose her protection and that the state would abandon her if she did not agree to an interview with Mr Karbovski, the authorities’ favoured journalist.”

In a post, Iva Mihaylova thanked everyone who has written to her and expressed concern for her.

“I want to stress that no one in Bulgaria has forced me to do anything. I have received help, care and support here. I feel the support of the entire Bulgarian people, and it gives me strength every day. I do not wish to be drawn into political disputes and will make no further comments on this subject. The most important thing for me at the moment is to make a full recovery. I am undergoing treatment and doing everything I can to be able to stand and walk normally again. Please let me recover in peace.”

Speaking to '24 Chasa'daily, Nikolay Dimitrov, Mihaylova’s lawyer, also said that the allegations that his client had been subjected to pressure were untrue. He added that Iva had health insurance in Bulgaria, was receiving treatment through the National Health Insurance Fund and that no one was paying for her treatment. He also said that he and his client were keeping their distance from politics and political figures.

SANS issued a statement to the media.

SANS statement: “Employees of the State Agency for National Security have in no way exerted any influence whatsoever over the Bulgarian citizen, for any reason. Dragging the Agency into political and media confrontations through the dissemination and interpretation of recordings of unverified origin and claims whose authenticity has not been established is unacceptable. Such actions undermine the objective resolution of a case concerning the health and fate of a Bulgarian citizen.”

SANS further stated that it carried out its activities in strict compliance with the Agency’s legally defined powers, with the aim of protecting the national security of the Republic of Bulgaria, the constitutional order and the security of Bulgarian citizens. It added that it would not allow the institution’s name and reputation to be used to create and spread false claims.

The Agency declared that it remained committed to carrying out its statutory functions with professionalism, objectivity and institutional responsibility.