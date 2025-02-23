НОВИНИ
У нас
По света
Още
Здраве
Образование
След новините
Твоята новина
bntnews lang bg-flag BG

The Mayor of Sofia on the protest of "Vazrazhdane": It is unacceptable to incite fear and hatred

васил терзиев подкрепя увеличението заплатите столична община
Снимка: BTA/archive
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
01:53, 23.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

“I strongly condemn the aggression, endangering the lives of members of the public and vandalism in the city. It is unacceptable to incite fear and hatred,” Sofia Mayor Vassil Terziev wrote on Facebook on February 22.

"Peaceful expression of position is the right of everyone. Attacking the security of the city and its people is a crime. The actions of all those who threatened public order and vandalised the building of the European Commission representation are a disgrace to our city and our country," the Mayor of Sofia wrote.

***

Six people were arrested after tensions escalated outside the Sofia office of the European Commission during a protest, organized by "Vazrazhdane" party, on Saturday, February 22. Ten police officers were injured.

Supporters of "Vazrazhdane", protesting against the adoption of the euro in Bulgaria, threw red paint, eggs and firecrackers at the building and the door of the office was set alight.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!
Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram
Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube
Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok
Намерете ни в Google News

Свали приложението BNТ News
google play badge
Свали приложението BNТ News
app store badge

More from EN

TISP leader: “What happened today in front of the European Commission building in Sofia is not a protest, but vandalism and embarrassment
TISP leader: “What happened today in front of the European Commission building in Sofia is not a protest, but vandalism and embarrassment
02:18, 23.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
 "Democrats for a Strong Bulgaria" condemn the acts of violence and vandalism committed by representatives of Vazrazhdane party in front of the European Commission office in Sofia
"Democrats for a Strong Bulgaria" condemn the acts of violence and vandalism committed by representatives of Vazrazhdane party in front of the European Commission office in Sofia
01:43, 23.02.2025
Чете се за: 02:57 мин.
 BSP on the actions of Vazrazhdane in front of the EC building in Sofia: These are anti-Bulgarian acts
BSP on the actions of Vazrazhdane in front of the EC building in Sofia: These are anti-Bulgarian acts
01:16, 23.02.2025
Чете се за: 04:10 мин.
 DRF-MRF on the "Vazrazhdane" protest: Bulgaria needs constructive debate, not chaos and violence
DRF-MRF on the "Vazrazhdane" protest: Bulgaria needs constructive debate, not chaos and violence
00:55, 23.02.2025
Чете се за: 02:15 мин.
 WCC-DB condemned the vandalism during the protest by "Vazrazhdane" party against the adoption of the euro
WCC-DB condemned the vandalism during the protest by "Vazrazhdane" party against the adoption of the euro
00:14, 23.02.2025
Чете се за: 03:52 мин.
 'MRF – New Beginning' leader called the attack by "Vazrazhdane" supporters against the EC office in Sofia a "brutal provocation" and an "outrage"
'MRF – New Beginning' leader called the attack by "Vazrazhdane" supporters against the EC office in Sofia a "brutal provocation" and an "outrage"
23:49, 22.02.2025
Чете се за: 02:02 мин.
 GERB condemns the actions of Vazrazhdane party
GERB condemns the actions of Vazrazhdane party
23:35, 22.02.2025
Чете се за: 02:15 мин.
 Ursula von der Leyen condemned today's vandalism against the EC representation in Sofia
Ursula von der Leyen condemned today's vandalism against the EC representation in Sofia
22:21, 22.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:05 мин.
 Council of Ministers condemns Vazrazhdane's attack on the EP and EC building in Sofia
Council of Ministers condemns Vazrazhdane's attack on the EP and EC building in Sofia
22:08, 22.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
 Protest organised by "Vazrazhdane" party against the adoption of the euro in Bulgaria escalated into an attack on the European Commission building in Sofia
Protest organised by "Vazrazhdane" party against the adoption of the euro in Bulgaria escalated into an attack on the European Commission building in Sofia
20:54, 22.02.2025
Чете се за: 05:32 мин.
 School director arrested while receiving a bribe from a company involved in renovating the school with European funds
School director arrested while receiving a bribe from a company involved in renovating the school with European funds
21:36, 21.02.2025
Чете се за: 02:17 мин.
 A third boycott of supermarkets over rising prices is being prepared
A third boycott of supermarkets over rising prices is being prepared
20:55, 21.02.2025
Чете се за: 05:45 мин.
More from: Politics
TISP leader: “What happened today in front of the European Commission building in Sofia is not a protest, but vandalism and embarrassment
TISP leader: “What happened today in front of the European Commission building in Sofia is not a protest, but vandalism and embarrassment
"Democrats for a Strong Bulgaria" condemn the acts of violence and vandalism committed by representatives of Vazrazhdane party in front of the European Commission office in Sofia
"Democrats for a Strong Bulgaria" condemn the acts of violence and vandalism committed by representatives of Vazrazhdane party in front of the European Commission office in Sofia
BSP on the actions of Vazrazhdane in front of the EC building in Sofia: These are anti-Bulgarian acts
BSP on the actions of Vazrazhdane in front of the EC building in Sofia: These are anti-Bulgarian acts
DRF-MRF on the "Vazrazhdane" protest: Bulgaria needs constructive debate, not chaos and violence
DRF-MRF on the "Vazrazhdane" protest: Bulgaria needs constructive debate, not chaos and violence
WCC-DB condemned the vandalism during the protest by "Vazrazhdane" party against the adoption of the euro
WCC-DB condemned the vandalism during the protest by "Vazrazhdane" party against the adoption of the euro
'MRF – New Beginning' leader called the attack by "Vazrazhdane" supporters against the EC office in Sofia a "brutal provocation" and an "outrage"
'MRF – New Beginning' leader called the attack by "Vazrazhdane" supporters against the EC office in Sofia a "brutal provocation" and an "outrage"
Топ 24
Най-четени
Боя, димки и бомбички: Как протестът на "Възраждане" прерасна в щурм на сградата на ЕК в София? (ОБЗОР)
Боя, димки и бомбички: Как протестът на "Възраждане"...
Арестувани и пострадали на протеста на "Възраждане" срещу еврото в центъра на София (СНИМКИ)
Арестувани и пострадали на протеста на "Възраждане" срещу...
БНТ ще излъчва световното първенство по биатлон до 21 години в Йостерзунд
БНТ ще излъчва световното първенство по биатлон до 21 години в...
Голяма задушница е - почитаме паметта на починалите
Голяма задушница е - почитаме паметта на починалите
Шестима задържани и десет пострадали полицаи след щурма на "Възраждане" на сградата на ЕК в София
Шестима задържани и десет пострадали полицаи след щурма на...
Рамадан Аталай, ДПС-ДПС: Не искаме да сваляме доверието в управлението, но ако не се изпълняват приоритетите, няма да стоим там
Рамадан Аталай, ДПС-ДПС: Не искаме да сваляме доверието в...
Папа Франциск е в критично състояние
Папа Франциск е в критично състояние
Вътрешният министър пред БНТ: Правото на протест не е право на анархия
Вътрешният министър пред БНТ: Правото на протест не е право на анархия
МФ: В Бюджет 2025 не са заложени средства за закупуване на нов правителствен самолет
МФ: В Бюджет 2025 не са заложени средства за закупуване на нов...
BSP on the actions of Vazrazhdane in front of the EC building in Sofia: These are anti-Bulgarian acts
BSP on the actions of Vazrazhdane in front of the EC building in Sofia: These are anti-Bulgarian acts