The Mayor of Sofia on the protest of "Vazrazhdane": It is unacceptable to incite fear and hatred

“I strongly condemn the aggression, endangering the lives of members of the public and vandalism in the city. It is unacceptable to incite fear and hatred,” Sofia Mayor Vassil Terziev wrote on Facebook on February 22.

"Peaceful expression of position is the right of everyone. Attacking the security of the city and its people is a crime. The actions of all those who threatened public order and vandalised the building of the European Commission representation are a disgrace to our city and our country," the Mayor of Sofia wrote.

***

Six people were arrested after tensions escalated outside the Sofia office of the European Commission during a protest, organized by "Vazrazhdane" party, on Saturday, February 22. Ten police officers were injured.

Supporters of "Vazrazhdane", protesting against the adoption of the euro in Bulgaria, threw red paint, eggs and firecrackers at the building and the door of the office was set alight.

